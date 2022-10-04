Read full article on original website
PCSO: Man arrested for burglarizing several homes, possession of suspected fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after burglarizing several homes and being in possession of suspected fentanyl. On September 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
Plumas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway/missing teen from the Portola area. During the evening of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area. The juvenile identified as Daryln De...
Human remains of missing man from Fernley found
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputies in Storey County have recovered human remains of a man who was reported missing. Buddy Yoscovitch was last seen on September 23 in Fernley and his vehicle was located near Patrick. The next of kin has been notified and the Storey County...
Sparks Police need help locating missing teen
Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. Vania was last seen wearing green pants, white shoes and a brown/white checkered shirt.
Sparks Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe
Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants,...
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno
Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
Local law enforcement agencies stepping up efforts to curb sideshows
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth held a joint press conference Thursday regarding illegal sideshows that occurred recently in the Reno/Sparks area. Regional law enforcement has responded to multiple incidents in Reno and Sparks involving street takeovers, sideshow activity and...
Reno Police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Reno Police say a man who appeared to be homeless was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in downtown Reno Friday. The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 7:48 A.M. to a crash on East Fifth Street and Elko Ave. A commercial...
PCSO: Two suicidal individuals helped off Foresthill bridge in one week
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were able to talk down two suicidal individuals at the Foresthill Bridge in a span of one week. Just after noon on October 1st, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the railing on the Foresthill Bridge.
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
Community Invited to Nevada State Fire Marshal Public Safety Day in Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal, City of Fernley and participating agencies invite the community to join in on a family fun day filled with activities, tours of emergency vehicles, food, music, raffles and more!. There will be 20 plus vendors including the North Lyon Fire Protection District, REMSA / Care...
Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
NDOT To Reconstruct Shared Use Path on U.S. 50 in Eastern Carson City
Nightly lane and shoulder closures will begin on October 9 on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reconstructs an existing walking and biking path for enhanced mobility and safety. Nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m....
Regional Animal Services Hosting free Microchipping Clinic for Livestock, Pigs and Tortoises
Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) will be holding a horse microchipping event October 29, 2022. Microchips will be provided free to livestock owned by Washoe County residents. Animal Services encourages microchipping your horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, pigs, and tortoises to help improve the chances of being reunited with...
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase
The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
