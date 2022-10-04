ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

2news.com

Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Human remains of missing man from Fernley found

According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Deputies in Storey County have recovered human remains of a man who was reported missing. Buddy Yoscovitch was last seen on September 23 in Fernley and his vehicle was located near Patrick. The next of kin has been notified and the Storey County...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Say Missing Teen Found Safe

Sparks Police have confirmed a missing teenage was found on the night of October 8, 2022 after being missing for 5 days. They say she was safely returned to her family. Vania is described as 17-years-old, 5'4 with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green pants,...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Downtown Reno

Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown. When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity will not be released until his next of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.

Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Local law enforcement agencies stepping up efforts to curb sideshows

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Reno Police Chief Jason Soto and Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth held a joint press conference Thursday regarding illegal sideshows that occurred recently in the Reno/Sparks area. Regional law enforcement has responded to multiple incidents in Reno and Sparks involving street takeovers, sideshow activity and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Reno Police say a man who appeared to be homeless was killed after being struck by a commercial vehicle in downtown Reno Friday. The Reno Police Department , Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded at approximately 7:48 A.M. to a crash on East Fifth Street and Elko Ave. A commercial...
RENO, NV
2news.com

N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash

Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

DOJ programs aid over $21 million in funding for Nevada law enforcement agencies

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced that $21,001,611 in federal funding she helped secure is coming to police departments, government agencies, Tribes, and nonprofit organizations in the state of Nevada to support law enforcement efforts and key criminal justice programs. These awards come through various programs at the Department...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Motorcyclist injured, driver arrested in East Prater Way crash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after being involved in a crash in Sparks Thursday night. On Thursday, October 6, around 7:54 PM, Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to the intersection of East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive for a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle traffic collision.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation

Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOT To Reconstruct Shared Use Path on U.S. 50 in Eastern Carson City

Nightly lane and shoulder closures will begin on October 9 on U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reconstructs an existing walking and biking path for enhanced mobility and safety. Nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m....
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City

NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase

The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
RENO, NV

