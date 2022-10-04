ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Officer wounded, L-C recognized, bank liquidated

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Garden club holds September meeting

The Hillsboro Garden Club met Sept. 27 at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis. The...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield FFA donates to food pantry

The Fairfield FFA Chapter received chickens in the month of July and continued to raise them throughout September. The FFA members had to learn how to properly take care of the birds which included how to feed and water the chickens, how to bathe the chickens over time and how to even help clean out the chicken coop. The chickens were processed at Johnson Farms Poultry Processing. FFA members cleaned and packaged the chickens for donation to the Leesburg Food Pantry. Pictured (l-r) are Ms. Thomas, Mrs. Dickey, Titan Crowder, Jaden Crawford, Icey Harrison and Jenetta Turner.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Promoting the county

The Visitors Bureau of Highland County has unveiled a new website, accessible at www.visithighlandcounty.com. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Visitors Bureau, said that, “although the site is not completely finished, we are still proud of the progress made with it over previous sites.”. “The redesign was a collaboration...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Greenfield, OH
Highland County, OH
Education
City
Fairfield, OH
Highland County, OH
Government
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
wnewsj.com

Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WILMINGTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart

Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
PEEBLES, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#The Hillsboro Kroger#Bright Local#Highland Swcd
Times Gazette

FOG presents cemetery program for SOGS

Members of the group FOG (Friends of Greenwood — the former name of the Hillsboro Cemetery), led a program on cemetery restoration Thursday evening at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The event was sponsored by the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS). Demonstrations were led by several FOG volunteers including Laura Bradley, John Glaze and John Willis. Interested members of the community received hands-on instruction on how to clean and care for headstones, including some historic gravestones in the cemetery. John Glaze, FOG member (standing), looks on as FOG member John Willis (left) and SOGS member Bob Creamer (right) inspect a headstone.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

County has a new Extension educator

Greenfield area native James Morris assumed the role as the educator covering agriculture and natural resources, and community development for the Highland County Ohio State University (OSU) Extension this month. “What that consists of is me working directly one-on-one and in group settings with the agricultural producers in the county...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe announces fall curbside leaf pickup schedule

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Mayor Luke Feeney, Safety and Service Director Jeff Carman, and the Service Department have announced the City of Chillicothe will have a full curbside leaf collection program again this year starting the week of October 17, 2022. Safety Director Jeff Carman asks that residents prepare their leaves in the following manner to allow city crews to remove the leaves efficiently.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Survey: Residents favor DORA

The city of Hillsboro has released the results of the public survey it recently conducted regarding the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) district. The short, six-question evaluation, designed to gauge residents’ feelings about the potential DORA, posed the following queries to volunteer respondents. 1. Would you be more...
HILLSBORO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Times Gazette

Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Asia Penn, of Greenfield, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
GREENFIELD, OH
WDTN

Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

County talks sewer billing

Lakeside and Rolling Acres public sewers are expected to move to monthly billing, according to the Highland County Board of Commissioners at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Commissioner Terry Britton said that the change was planned to take effect at the beginning of the new year. He said all of the people using those systems would be sent a letter that would inform them of the change as well as what the new billing cost would be.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fall revival at NV Community Church

Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, Oct. 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service and the evening worship will feature the gospel group Soul Scape.
NEW VIENNA, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Chimney Rock Court to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Ricky V. Faulkner, 29, Hillsboro, and Justin W. Faulkner, 38, New Vienna, were charged with domestic violence. A resident of...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SARDINIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy