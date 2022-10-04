Lakeside and Rolling Acres public sewers are expected to move to monthly billing, according to the Highland County Board of Commissioners at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Commissioner Terry Britton said that the change was planned to take effect at the beginning of the new year. He said all of the people using those systems would be sent a letter that would inform them of the change as well as what the new billing cost would be.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO