Times Gazette
Officer wounded, L-C recognized, bank liquidated
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Garden club holds September meeting
The Hillsboro Garden Club met Sept. 27 at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis. The...
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA donates to food pantry
The Fairfield FFA Chapter received chickens in the month of July and continued to raise them throughout September. The FFA members had to learn how to properly take care of the birds which included how to feed and water the chickens, how to bathe the chickens over time and how to even help clean out the chicken coop. The chickens were processed at Johnson Farms Poultry Processing. FFA members cleaned and packaged the chickens for donation to the Leesburg Food Pantry. Pictured (l-r) are Ms. Thomas, Mrs. Dickey, Titan Crowder, Jaden Crawford, Icey Harrison and Jenetta Turner.
Times Gazette
Promoting the county
The Visitors Bureau of Highland County has unveiled a new website, accessible at www.visithighlandcounty.com. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Visitors Bureau, said that, “although the site is not completely finished, we are still proud of the progress made with it over previous sites.”. “The redesign was a collaboration...
wnewsj.com
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WKRC
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart
Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
Times Gazette
FOG presents cemetery program for SOGS
Members of the group FOG (Friends of Greenwood — the former name of the Hillsboro Cemetery), led a program on cemetery restoration Thursday evening at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The event was sponsored by the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS). Demonstrations were led by several FOG volunteers including Laura Bradley, John Glaze and John Willis. Interested members of the community received hands-on instruction on how to clean and care for headstones, including some historic gravestones in the cemetery. John Glaze, FOG member (standing), looks on as FOG member John Willis (left) and SOGS member Bob Creamer (right) inspect a headstone.
Times Gazette
County has a new Extension educator
Greenfield area native James Morris assumed the role as the educator covering agriculture and natural resources, and community development for the Highland County Ohio State University (OSU) Extension this month. “What that consists of is me working directly one-on-one and in group settings with the agricultural producers in the county...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe announces fall curbside leaf pickup schedule
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Mayor Luke Feeney, Safety and Service Director Jeff Carman, and the Service Department have announced the City of Chillicothe will have a full curbside leaf collection program again this year starting the week of October 17, 2022. Safety Director Jeff Carman asks that residents prepare their leaves in the following manner to allow city crews to remove the leaves efficiently.
Times Gazette
Survey: Residents favor DORA
The city of Hillsboro has released the results of the public survey it recently conducted regarding the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) district. The short, six-question evaluation, designed to gauge residents’ feelings about the potential DORA, posed the following queries to volunteer respondents. 1. Would you be more...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:. Asia Penn, of Greenfield, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little ball of fur is named Sleepy. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said Sleepy would be great with a loving family ready to take her on.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
Times Gazette
County talks sewer billing
Lakeside and Rolling Acres public sewers are expected to move to monthly billing, according to the Highland County Board of Commissioners at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Commissioner Terry Britton said that the change was planned to take effect at the beginning of the new year. He said all of the people using those systems would be sent a letter that would inform them of the change as well as what the new billing cost would be.
Times Gazette
Fall revival at NV Community Church
Evangelist Dan Cook returns to the New Vienna Community Church for Fall Revival Sunday, Oct. 16 with the morning service at 10:30 a.m. and the evening service at 6 p.m. Scott Kirchner will provide special music for the morning service and the evening worship will feature the gospel group Soul Scape.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Chimney Rock Court to a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Ricky V. Faulkner, 29, Hillsboro, and Justin W. Faulkner, 38, New Vienna, were charged with domestic violence. A resident of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
