Shares of Tesla Inc. slipped 1.11% to $238.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index falling 0.68% to 11,073.31 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.15% to 29,926.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $176.37 below its 52-week high ($414.50), which the company reached on November 4th.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO