Durham, NC

WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
WRAL

Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire

KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
cbs17

MAP: Where you could soon drink in public around Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One year ago, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.
WRAL

Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
WRAL News

Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
cbs17

Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
cbs17

Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
cbs17

1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
