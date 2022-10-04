Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Durham Fire Department holding special ‘housing ceremony’ for engine expected to ‘become one of busiest’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham’s new Fire Engine 1 will be welcomed home this Sunday in its own special ceremony. Engine 1 is the last of seven new units that will go into service in 2022. The city said it will primarily serve downtown Durham, making it one of the city’s busiest engines.
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Parents share concerns after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh. Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh.
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Durham considers new ‘social district’ allowing public drinking across downtown
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council members are considering a new “social district” that would allow people to take adult beverages to go downtown. Based on the conversation in Tuesday’s city council meeting, they’re likely to give final approval to the idea at their next meeting Oct. 17.
cbs17
Flipped dump truck, 2 other vehicles in US 401 crash cause heavy delays in Raleigh, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck and two other vehicles is causing heavy delays in Raleigh Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Raleigh Fire Department. Authorities say the crash happened before 2 p.m. on Louisburg Road/U.S. 401 just north of Interstate-540. Two lanes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire
KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
cbs17
Woman dies in shooting at Durham gas station; 2nd active police scene at nearby car wash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman died after she was shot at a gas station Friday night, where there were more than 10 evidence markers on the ground. The incident was reported just after 8:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
cbs17
MAP: Where you could soon drink in public around Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One year ago, Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 into law. The law allowed municipalities to create so-called social districts. These districts allow for open container drinking within specific set boundaries and hours. The hope is that these districts will encourage more foot traffic for businesses within the selected zone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Man stabbed near Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Durham on Wednesday afternoon. The stabbing occurred near an apartment complex in the 1200 block of First Edition Drive just after 5 p.m. Two spots in the apartment complex were taped off. A car was seen to have a shattered driver’s side window.
Two injured in shooting in Durham neighborhood
DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pennock Road. Sky 5 flew over the scene, where investigators surrounded a home. According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were taken...
cbs17
Raleigh ranks among cities with largest downtown housing growth
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In almost no place is Raleigh’s growth more evident than it is downtown. Cranes permanently hover over the skyline as new buildings– many combining retail or office and residential– creep up and change Raleigh’s skyline. This development downtown has placed the...
cbs17
Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
cbs17
1 stabbed in Durham, scene active, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in Durham Wednesday evening, police said. On Wednesday shortly after 5:30 p.m., the Durham Police Department said one adult male was stabbed at 100 Core Street, which is the LC Brier Creek apartment complex. Police did not mention the extent of...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
WRAL
New data shows success of Durham's guaranteed income program
Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March. Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March.
Durham’s Fayette Place developers plan for-sale townhouses. Will they gentrify Hayti?
“My kids may one day be some of those residents,” one Hayti resident told the developers. “You want to talk about Black inheritance, well that’s where we got to start.”
Comments / 1