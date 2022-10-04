Ghost Brothers: Ohio State Reformatory's paranormal past featured on discovery+ series

Read full article on original website
No winner, no loser: Lewis Center Olentangy and [[LOSING_TEAM] find frustrating finish
Nobody won, but nobody lost when Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome settled for a 1-1 tie during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 27, Dublin Jerome squared off with New Albany in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Storm warning: Arlington unleashes full fury on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale
Arlington stomped on Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37-14 at Mt. Blanchard Riverdale High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Arlington drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale after the first quarter.
Uniontown Green roars in front, stays there to upend Massillon Perry
Uniontown Green started fast, and it was a good thing in a 38-35 victory where Massillon Perry refused to fold in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 24-14 lead over Massillon Perry.
Hardin Northern delivers smashing punch to stump Crestline
Hardin Northern earned a convincing 49-8 win over Crestline in Ohio high school football on October 7. The first quarter gave Hardin Northern a 14-0 lead over Crestline.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
Grove City Christian uses explosive start to detonate Millersport
Grove City Christian was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 55-6 victory over Millersport at Millersport High on October 7 in Ohio football action. In recent action on September 23, Millersport faced off against Paden City and Grove...
Kansas Lakota takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
Kansas Lakota lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 41-7 win over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Kansas Lakota opened with a 13-0 advantage over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic through the first quarter.
Kissing your sister: Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman find lipsmacking impasse
Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman wound up even in a 3-3 stalemate for an Ohio boys soccer victory on October 6. Recently on September 29, Dublin Coffman squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31, Wooster 11
Mansfield Senior beat Wooster 31-11 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arlin Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Norwalk St. Paul survives for narrow win over Edon
Norwalk St. Paul topped Edon 60-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup. Recently on September 23, Edon squared off with Fort Loramie in a football game. For more, click here.
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
High School Football: Week 8 Roundup
MANSFIELD -- Did you miss a score from Friday night?. Here were the results reported to the Richland Source sports desk via a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
Dresden Tri-Valley claims gritty victory against Zanesville West Muskingum
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dresden Tri-Valley did just enough to beat Zanesville West Muskingum 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 6. Recently on September 29, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with New Concord John Glenn in a soccer game. For more, click here.
Fredericktown tacks win on East Knox
Fredericktown stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 31-8 win over East Knox on October 7 in Ohio football. Fredericktown moved in front of East Knox 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
Never a doubt: Mt. Gilead breezes past Northmor
Mt. Gilead dismissed Northmor by a 36-9 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead a 7-3 lead over Northmor.
Granville manhandles Zanesville
Granville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 37-7 win over Zanesville for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. The first quarter gave Granville a 15-0 lead over Zanesville.
