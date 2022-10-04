Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first- or third-world country are whether you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, throughout the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems, have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark, and that means trouble folks, right here and across this great land.

