Decatur, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Chamblee and Tucker renew football rivalry in week eight contest

Chamblee High School and Tucker High School renew one of the two schools’ most played football rivalries on Oct. 6, headlining a slate of 10 games being played in DeKalb on Oct. 6 – 7. Chamblee and Tucker will meet for the 26th time on Oct. 6, with...
CHAMBLEE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Chamblee beats Tucker for first time in 48 years

Chamblee defeated Tucker 15-10 in high school football on Oct. 6 at North DeKalb Stadium. The game marked the first meeting between the two teams since 2011. Chamblee’s win was the first time the Chamblee Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) have beaten the Tucker Tigers (2-4, 0-2) in football since 1974.
CHAMBLEE, GA
unionspringsherald.com

Georgia Tech Football Should Hire…

Now Hiring is a weekly article written by highly sought-after author and public speaker Willie Spears. Willie has written thirteen books and travels around the country, adding value to the lives of others through his books and dynamic presentations. Learn more at www.WillieSpears.com. My mother and grandmother worked as housekeepers...
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Josiah
TheAtlantaVoice

The 'Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia' is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Heal the Westside

In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Water, water, everywhere

Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first- or third-world country are whether you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, throughout the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems, have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark, and that means trouble folks, right here and across this great land.
ATLANTA, GA
