This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
Georgia high school football standout Elijah Dewitt shot and killed
One suspect is in custody after the killing of the 17-year-old senior
thechampionnewspaper.com
Chamblee and Tucker renew football rivalry in week eight contest
Chamblee High School and Tucker High School renew one of the two schools’ most played football rivalries on Oct. 6, headlining a slate of 10 games being played in DeKalb on Oct. 6 – 7. Chamblee and Tucker will meet for the 26th time on Oct. 6, with...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Chamblee beats Tucker for first time in 48 years
Chamblee defeated Tucker 15-10 in high school football on Oct. 6 at North DeKalb Stadium. The game marked the first meeting between the two teams since 2011. Chamblee’s win was the first time the Chamblee Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) have beaten the Tucker Tigers (2-4, 0-2) in football since 1974.
unionspringsherald.com
Georgia Tech Football Should Hire…
Now Hiring is a weekly article written by highly sought-after author and public speaker Willie Spears. Willie has written thirteen books and travels around the country, adding value to the lives of others through his books and dynamic presentations. Learn more at www.WillieSpears.com. My mother and grandmother worked as housekeepers...
See the 2022 graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school
Seven out of 16 public high schools in Atlanta posted higher graduation rates this year compared to last year.
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
Clayton County Schools working with Mercer University on teacher diversity
Clayton County is one of five Georgia communities working with Mercer University’s Tift College of Education to grow and...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Yardbarker
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech Football is currently getting ready for their matchup with Duke on Saturday and interim head coach Brent Key is going to be looking to get to 2-0. While Key is looking to show that he could be the guy to lead the program into the future, it is not going to stop the rest of us from speculating who could be discussed as candidates for this job.
Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta home near Douglass High School
A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home in northwest Atlanta near Frederick Douglass High School, officials said.
Heal the Westside
In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Water, water, everywhere
Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first- or third-world country are whether you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, throughout the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems, have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark, and that means trouble folks, right here and across this great land.
The Citizen Online
Threats about school violence continue to disrupt some Fayette schools Thursday
Fayette County deputies were present at Starr’s Mill High School Thursday morning following a reported threat of violence found written on a wall, this time in a girls restroom. That follows a day of disruption at Starr’s Mill Monday following a scribbled threat of gun violence in a boys...
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
Big Bethel to host executive director of “When We All Vote”
Stephanie L. Young is returning to her faith roots as the Lay Day worship service speaker on Sunday at Big Bethel AME Ch...
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
Project could add an hour or more to Atlanta commutes
LISTEN: Reducing five lanes to three on Atlanta's perimeter highway has the potential for "extreme delays" for local commuters and motorists going around Atlanta. GPB's Orlando Montoya spoke with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul about possible effects. Motorists are preparing for what promises to be no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam...
