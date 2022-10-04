ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal, local law enforcement target Rochester street gangs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Authorities are revealing more about what they're now calling a gang problem on Rochester’s streets. This follows additional charges against the man accused of killing a Rochester police officer. Police say not only are there street gangs in Rochester, but there are affiliations with gangs...
ROCHESTER, NY
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across the state, country

While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to AAA, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a gallon...
BUFFALO, NY
Electric scooters ready for use in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Electric scooters have become one mode of transportation in big cities. One of the major providers of those scooters is the company "Bird." Their app and scooters are now available for people to catch a ride in North Tonawanda. Mayor Austin Tylec says the city...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY

