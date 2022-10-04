Read full article on original website
wmot.org
Republican hoping to represent heavily Democratic Nashville unusually reserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District....
dicksonpost.com
Report ranks Tennessee No. 1 for election integrity
Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity. As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Sample ballots for Nov. 8 elections in East Tennessee
WATE 6 is providing sample ballots for residents help residents in East Tennessee be informed voters.
Jackson’s casualties of the culture war
I’ve been spending a lot of time on social media doom scrolling. I don’t do this on purpose; it’s just that I’m slapped in the face with it every time I open Twitter or Facebook. For the uninitiated, doom scrolling is the process of sliding your thumb up and down your screen as you are […] The post Jackson’s casualties of the culture war appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
neareport.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
wvlt.tv
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders meets supporters at first event since surgery
Candidates for Arkansas Governor are making the final push as the November election date inches closer.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
The deadline is approaching: What you need to know about REAL ID in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for Tennesseans to switch their current licenses over to the new REAL ID standard is fast approaching, and this time it seems the deadline will stick. REAL ID enforcement was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic because federal law requires applications to...
WTVCFOX
Amazon looking to hire 3,900 Tennesseans for the holiday season, some full-time
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Amazon is looking to hire 2,000 people in Nashville for the holiday season with the potential to stay on as full-time employees. The marketplace and technology giant is looking to fill 150,000 positions throughout the country for seasonal, full-time, and part-time roles. In Tennessee, Amazon is searching for 3,900 people to fill roles with 2,000 in Nashville.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
