ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Constance Wu Reveals Harassment From ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Coworker: “He Kept Tabs on All Areas of My Life”

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4pwP_0iLm5P1V00

Constance Wu has revealed-all about her experience on set of Fresh Off the Boat in her new memoir Making a Scene. And as first reported by Entertainment Tonight , in one passage, the actor reflected on an unnamed co-worker’s controlling behavior, who told her, “you do what I say.”

Wu wrote, “In an industry where I hadn’t yet earned my stripes, I was grateful for his support,” and said that he “demanded” access to her at all times and overstepped on personal matters, such as business negotiations and her physical appearance.

The Golden Globe nominee claimed, “He told me the way he preferred my hair… Told me I looked better in short skirts and should wear them more often ‘while you still can,’ he’d say with a smirk.”

She continued, “He kept tabs on all areas of my life: what other acting jobs I was auditioning for, which publicist to choose, what I wore in interviews, what parties I should go to, who I needed to be friends with, what I did in my spare time. He asked to see pictures of my female friends and would tell me if he’d fuck them or not. He constantly questioned me about my dating life, past and present.”

Wu pointed to misogyny when she explained why said she didn’t complain about his inappropriate behavior, writing that it made her feel “part of the boys club.” She added, “When he became controlling, I let him, rationalizing that he did know the industry better than I did. When he was downright offensive, I came up with tricks to play along without entirely compromising myself.”

The actor’s new memoir follows her social media disappearance in 2019 after she controversially tweeted her disappointment in Fresh Off the Boat’s Season 6 renewal . At the time, she wrote, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck,” and doubled-down on the remarks when met with confusion from fans, confessing that the renewal caused her to “give up another project.” The tweets have since been deleted.

Wu returned to social media in July and revealed that the viral incident drove her towards a non-fatal suicide attempt. She wrote, “Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened.” Wu added, “After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy, I feel OK enough to venture back on here.”

pic.twitter.com/7YScJ4Pvig

— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) July 14, 2022

Reflecting on the moment to USA Today , Wu said, “My reaction on Twitter definitely seemed uncharacteristic, but it made me realize that it wasn’t uncharacteristic. I swallowed abuse for so long, and when you repress your feelings, they don’t just go away because you willed them to. That’s not how feelings work.” In addition to the controlling behavior from her co-worker, Wu previously shared that she was sexually harassed by a show producer .

Wu’s memoir released October 4, 2022 and is a collection of essays about her childhood, her draw to acting, and her experiences with sexual assault and harassment. Along with appearing in Fresh Off the Boat for its six seasons, Wu also starred in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers .

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988.

If you or someone you know needs to reach out about sexual abuse or assault, RAINN is available 24/7 at 800-656-HOPE (4673), or online at RAINN.org .

Comments / 4

Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Constance Wu Cries Telling Seth Meyers About the 'Abuse' She Suffered Making Fresh Off the Boat

Constance Wu got emotional during an interview with Seth Meyers Monday when she opened up about the abuse she suffered on the Fresh Off the Boat set. Wu, who appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her new book of essays Making a Scene, revealed that her controversial 2019 tweets following the show's renewal came because she had been sexually harassed by a senior producer.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Writer Jessica Knoll Opens Up About Revisiting Her Past Trauma: “I Knew This Was Going To Be Difficult”

Jessica Knoll, the novelist behind the New York Times bestselling novel The Luckiest Girl Alive, returned to write the script for the film adaptation, even though it meant revising her past trauma. The film begins streaming October 7, 2022 on Netflix and follows Ani FaNelli who lives a dreamy New York City life with a cushy editorial job and an upcoming Nantucket wedding. Things begin to unravel after Ani is contacted by the director of a crime documentary who’s investigating an incident that affected her in high school – an incident that hits close to home for the author. In 2016,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Constance Wu
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1

There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fresh Off The Boat#Coworker#Golden Globe
HollywoodLife

Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo

Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Decider.com

Decider.com

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy