Constance Wu Reveals Harassment From ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Coworker: “He Kept Tabs on All Areas of My Life”

Constance Wu has revealed-all about her experience on set of Fresh Off the Boat in her new memoir Making a Scene. And as first reported by Entertainment Tonight , in one passage, the actor reflected on an unnamed co-worker’s controlling behavior, who told her, “you do what I say.”

Wu wrote, “In an industry where I hadn’t yet earned my stripes, I was grateful for his support,” and said that he “demanded” access to her at all times and overstepped on personal matters, such as business negotiations and her physical appearance.

The Golden Globe nominee claimed, “He told me the way he preferred my hair… Told me I looked better in short skirts and should wear them more often ‘while you still can,’ he’d say with a smirk.”

She continued, “He kept tabs on all areas of my life: what other acting jobs I was auditioning for, which publicist to choose, what I wore in interviews, what parties I should go to, who I needed to be friends with, what I did in my spare time. He asked to see pictures of my female friends and would tell me if he’d fuck them or not. He constantly questioned me about my dating life, past and present.”

Wu pointed to misogyny when she explained why said she didn’t complain about his inappropriate behavior, writing that it made her feel “part of the boys club.” She added, “When he became controlling, I let him, rationalizing that he did know the industry better than I did. When he was downright offensive, I came up with tricks to play along without entirely compromising myself.”

The actor’s new memoir follows her social media disappearance in 2019 after she controversially tweeted her disappointment in Fresh Off the Boat’s Season 6 renewal . At the time, she wrote, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck,” and doubled-down on the remarks when met with confusion from fans, confessing that the renewal caused her to “give up another project.” The tweets have since been deleted.

Wu returned to social media in July and revealed that the viral incident drove her towards a non-fatal suicide attempt. She wrote, “Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened.” Wu added, “After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy, I feel OK enough to venture back on here.”

pic.twitter.com/7YScJ4Pvig

— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) July 14, 2022

Reflecting on the moment to USA Today , Wu said, “My reaction on Twitter definitely seemed uncharacteristic, but it made me realize that it wasn’t uncharacteristic. I swallowed abuse for so long, and when you repress your feelings, they don’t just go away because you willed them to. That’s not how feelings work.” In addition to the controlling behavior from her co-worker, Wu previously shared that she was sexually harassed by a show producer .

Wu’s memoir released October 4, 2022 and is a collection of essays about her childhood, her draw to acting, and her experiences with sexual assault and harassment. Along with appearing in Fresh Off the Boat for its six seasons, Wu also starred in Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers .

