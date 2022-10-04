Read full article on original website
Opening date is still unclear for the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County
The Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County should soon be officially licensed, but it’s still unclear when exactly it’ll be ready to open. The center’s executive director and medical director, Dr. George Thompson, told the Journal-World Thursday afternoon that a majority of the pieces were in place. The final operational roadblock is licensing and, as Thompson tells it, that’s a box that will be ticked in less than a month’s time.
City of Lawrence’s $955K KDOT grant will fill in sidewalk gaps on school routes
The City of Lawrence was awarded a $955,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to help fill in sidewalk gaps along school routes. The grant, which was awarded as part of KDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, will fund the construction of sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on Ousdahl Road from 26th Street to 19th Street and on West 25th Street from Cedarwood Avenue to Ousdahl Road, according to a news release from the city. The grant requires a 20% local match from the city.
New Municipal Court judge to take the bench in Lawrence
A new Municipal Court judge will soon take the bench in Lawrence, the city announced Wednesday in a news release. The city selected Judge Chris Kopecky following a competitive national search. Kopecky has served as a temporary judge in many of the municipal courts in the area, including Lawrence, since 2019. The last few years he has been a permanent part-time pro-tem judge for the cities of Olathe and Overland Park.
Baldwin City bank plans to expand into Eudora as Panasonic expected to produce growth; industrial zoning requested for Baldwin Junction area
There is no shortage of advice that ends with the command “follow the money.” But what does the money often follow? Homes, many times. So, perhaps it should be no surprise that there’s news of a bank deciding to expand into Eudora. Eudora is the Douglas County...
JoCo developer files plans to annex land east of O’Connell for townhomes; a look at how much Lawrence could grow to the east
When news emerged that Panasonic was going to build a $4 billion, 4,000-job electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto — about 20 minutes from Lawrence — a natural question followed: Would this massive project put Lawrence on an eastward tilt for the first time in a long time?
Covered wagons, now for rent, allow visitors to Baldwin City to relive history in comfort
Baldwin City visitors now have the opportunity to experience the community’s frontier history on the Santa Fe Trail, albeit in a much more comfortable fashion. Parked in the recreation vehicle lot of Baldwin City’s The Lodge motel are two covered wagons that are available for overnight rentals. The wagons are replicas of those that traveled the Santa Fe Trail, which passed through Palmyra, the frontier settlement that gave rise to Baldwin City, about three blocks north of the motel. At 30 by 10 feet, the wagons are bigger than those that moved goods and pioneers along the Western trails of the 1800s, and they contain some cozy amenities.
Weekend events include educational opportunities, art, Repair Studio, outdoorsy stuff and more
Events coming up this weekend include education in technology, nature, songwriting and self-sufficiency. Opportunities are also available for hikers, activists, gardeners and art lovers. The public is also invited to Sunday’s informal discussion on the future sustainability of the Prairie Park Nature Center (see details below). THURSDAY. • Community...
Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation taking orders for blintzes, baked goods
The Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation is taking orders for its 59th Annual Blintz Brunch. The event, which features homemade blintzes, a type of traditional Jewish crepe that is filled with sweetened cheese, will be “grab and go” style, according to a news release from the congregation. Community members...
KU, alumni association give awards as part of homecoming celebrations
As part of its homecoming celebrations, the University of Kansas handed out several awards, including to three students for their leadership skills. Aylar Atadurdyyeva, of Turkmenistan, Miracle Emenuga of Nigeria and Mikayla Leader of Wichita were chosen as the 2022 winners of the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Awards as part of homecoming festivities that concluded last weekend.
Every middle school and high school in Lawrence to have a full-time school resource officer again
The Lawrence Police Department is adding two school resource officers to its current team of four, LPD announced Friday. As the Journal-World reported in August, LPD offered to add two SROs back at no cost to the district, which would allow the district to return to having an SRO assigned to each middle and high school.
Lawrence police blotter for Oct. 6, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
First phases of construction on comprehensive football facility upgrade at KU expected to begin in early 2023
The University of Kansas has committed to a comprehensive football facility overhaul, with construction set to begin in 2023, the school announced Friday morning. The plan did not include a specific timeline or a dollar amount for the cost of the project, which KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said would be “unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas football.”
Suspended KU football player will not stand trial on assault charge; judge finds no probable cause
A KU football player who was accused of brandishing a gun in traffic will not face trial for the incident. A judge on Friday in Douglas County District Court found no probable cause that he committed a crime, and the case will be dismissed. Trevor L. Wilson, 21, of Tallahassee,...
Lawrence man charged in connection with 2021 fentanyl death
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with distributing drugs that led to the death of another person by fentanyl overdose. Randell Mark Smith, 30, faces one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, which is the highest level felony, according to charging documents.
Letter to the editor: Coach Leipold, don’t leave
As a proud KU alumnus, it is impossible to put into words how much we all appreciate the remarkable job you have done with our football program. I don’t know how anyone could have predicted that we would be 5-0, and the talk of the college football world, in your second season. You see, we have hired “comers,” “winners,” and “big names” for years. Please forgive us for our dubious expectations. But we really should have known better given what you did at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo.
With ARPA funds, Peaslee Tech can meet increased demand for CDL training amid national driver shortage
The U.S. faced a record-high shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers last year, according to the American Trucking Associations, and the sole commercial driver’s license instructor in Douglas County, Peaslee Tech, is hoping to help fill in that gap. The technical school was selected as one of 14...
Lois Hamilton
Remembrance for Lois Hamilton will be held at the Eudora Recreation Center on October 10th at 2pm. Memorials can be made to the Eudora Senior Foundation Center.
Sharon Mertes
Sharon Anne Mertes completed her life's journey on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, in her home in Dorset, Vermont with her family by her side. Born in Chicago, Illinois, July 2, 1932, to Irma Mae and Tom Dore, and the eldest sibling of her brother Father Thomas Dore (deceased) and sister Alanna Dore. Sharon Anne Mertes' life journey was based on self-determination, joy, and a free spirit that was always guided by her abiding affection for the human condition. Her younger years were full of a vibrant upbringing in the city of Chicago during the 1930s and 40s. Married to Professor Mathias Peter Mertes (deceased), they raised five children, Brian, Leal (deceased),
At hearing in attempted murder case, witness describes pulling woman from frigid water after car goes into Lone Star Lake
When Monique Jaimez and her wife, Jenna Bloom, were driving at Lone Star Lake in February of 2021, they stumbled upon a bizarre scene: a sedan nose-deep in the partially frozen lake and a woman in the water screaming for help. Jaimez testified on Friday in Douglas County District Court...
KU opens exhibit featuring records of 16th-century Italian nobility
The University of Kansas has opened a new exhibit that features rare financial documents from an Italian noble family that provide insight into the lives of the European upper class in the 16th through 18th centuries. “Keeping the Books: The Rubinstein Collection of the Orsetti Family Business Archive” is one...
