As a proud KU alumnus, it is impossible to put into words how much we all appreciate the remarkable job you have done with our football program. I don’t know how anyone could have predicted that we would be 5-0, and the talk of the college football world, in your second season. You see, we have hired “comers,” “winners,” and “big names” for years. Please forgive us for our dubious expectations. But we really should have known better given what you did at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO