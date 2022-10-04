ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Opening date is still unclear for the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County

The Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County should soon be officially licensed, but it’s still unclear when exactly it’ll be ready to open. The center’s executive director and medical director, Dr. George Thompson, told the Journal-World Thursday afternoon that a majority of the pieces were in place. The final operational roadblock is licensing and, as Thompson tells it, that’s a box that will be ticked in less than a month’s time.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence’s $955K KDOT grant will fill in sidewalk gaps on school routes

The City of Lawrence was awarded a $955,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation to help fill in sidewalk gaps along school routes. The grant, which was awarded as part of KDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, will fund the construction of sidewalks and sidewalk ramps on Ousdahl Road from 26th Street to 19th Street and on West 25th Street from Cedarwood Avenue to Ousdahl Road, according to a news release from the city. The grant requires a 20% local match from the city.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

New Municipal Court judge to take the bench in Lawrence

A new Municipal Court judge will soon take the bench in Lawrence, the city announced Wednesday in a news release. The city selected Judge Chris Kopecky following a competitive national search. Kopecky has served as a temporary judge in many of the municipal courts in the area, including Lawrence, since 2019. The last few years he has been a permanent part-time pro-tem judge for the cities of Olathe and Overland Park.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Douglas County, KS
Government
County
Douglas County, KS
LJWORLD

Covered wagons, now for rent, allow visitors to Baldwin City to relive history in comfort

Baldwin City visitors now have the opportunity to experience the community’s frontier history on the Santa Fe Trail, albeit in a much more comfortable fashion. Parked in the recreation vehicle lot of Baldwin City’s The Lodge motel are two covered wagons that are available for overnight rentals. The wagons are replicas of those that traveled the Santa Fe Trail, which passed through Palmyra, the frontier settlement that gave rise to Baldwin City, about three blocks north of the motel. At 30 by 10 feet, the wagons are bigger than those that moved goods and pioneers along the Western trails of the 1800s, and they contain some cozy amenities.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Comments
LJWORLD

KU, alumni association give awards as part of homecoming celebrations

As part of its homecoming celebrations, the University of Kansas handed out several awards, including to three students for their leadership skills. Aylar Atadurdyyeva, of Turkmenistan, Miracle Emenuga of Nigeria and Mikayla Leader of Wichita were chosen as the 2022 winners of the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Awards as part of homecoming festivities that concluded last weekend.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Oct. 6, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity within the last 24 hours. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

First phases of construction on comprehensive football facility upgrade at KU expected to begin in early 2023

The University of Kansas has committed to a comprehensive football facility overhaul, with construction set to begin in 2023, the school announced Friday morning. The plan did not include a specific timeline or a dollar amount for the cost of the project, which KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said would be “unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas football.”
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged in connection with 2021 fentanyl death

A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with distributing drugs that led to the death of another person by fentanyl overdose. Randell Mark Smith, 30, faces one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, which is the highest level felony, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Coach Leipold, don’t leave

As a proud KU alumnus, it is impossible to put into words how much we all appreciate the remarkable job you have done with our football program. I don’t know how anyone could have predicted that we would be 5-0, and the talk of the college football world, in your second season. You see, we have hired “comers,” “winners,” and “big names” for years. Please forgive us for our dubious expectations. But we really should have known better given what you did at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lois Hamilton

Remembrance for Lois Hamilton will be held at the Eudora Recreation Center on October 10th at 2pm. Memorials can be made to the Eudora Senior Foundation Center.
EUDORA, KS
LJWORLD

Sharon Mertes

Sharon Anne Mertes completed her life's journey on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, in her home in Dorset, Vermont with her family by her side. Born in Chicago, Illinois, July 2, 1932, to Irma Mae and Tom Dore, and the eldest sibling of her brother Father Thomas Dore (deceased) and sister Alanna Dore. Sharon Anne Mertes' life journey was based on self-determination, joy, and a free spirit that was always guided by her abiding affection for the human condition. Her younger years were full of a vibrant upbringing in the city of Chicago during the 1930s and 40s. Married to Professor Mathias Peter Mertes (deceased), they raised five children, Brian, Leal (deceased),
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU opens exhibit featuring records of 16th-century Italian nobility

The University of Kansas has opened a new exhibit that features rare financial documents from an Italian noble family that provide insight into the lives of the European upper class in the 16th through 18th centuries. “Keeping the Books: The Rubinstein Collection of the Orsetti Family Business Archive” is one...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy