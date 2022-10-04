Read full article on original website
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
theburn.com
Gyro Kitchen Express coming to Leesburg
A new quick-service restaurant featuring New York style gyros and rice platters is coming to Leesburg. It’s called Gyro Kitchen Express and it will be opening in the Leesburg Premium Outlets. The restaurant will be located in the northern most arm of the Outlets, in between Old Navy and...
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Five new bakeries in Montgomery County
There’s no better way to welcome the fall season than with a tasty baked treat to go with that pumpkin spice latte. Here are five bakeries that have recently opened in Montgomery County:. Boulangerie Christophe (Potomac) Boulangerie Christophe, a French bakery, opened in May in Cabin John Village shopping...
theburn.com
Bilstad’s Beignets to start soft opening in Ashburn next week
The new Bilstad’s Beignets bakery and coffeeshop will start a soft opening next week. The big day is Wednesday, October 12. The beignet shop is located at 20937 Ashburn Road in Suite 150. This is the first brick-and-mortar location for the local start-up after several years of doing pop-up beignet kiosks around Northern Virginia.
storereporter.com
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall
Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
gmufourthestate.com
THE FLATS ON UNIVERSITY, FAIRFAX’S NEWEST APARTMENT COMPLEX
As the newest apartment complex hits the streets of Fairfax for Mason students, many promising opportunities lie ahead for building a sense of community in the area. The Flats on University was just a mere construction project that Fairfax citizens and Mason students witnessed in the early months of last year, as the blueprints were still being made. As of Aug. 19th, the apartment complex has been open to the public for leasing. The Flats is one of the first off-campus communities curated for students who attend George Mason University.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg BAR Weighs in on Downtown Hotel Concept
A week after garnering interest from members of the Town Council, developer Kevin Ash on Monday took his concept of building a downtown hotel to the Board of Architectural Review. Ash said he was just seeking preliminary feedback as the project continues to take shape. The development is proposed on...
alxnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Island Creek, a coveted community
Neighborhood Spotlight is a recurring column covering both the City of Alexandria and Alexandria in Fairfax County. This monthly column is sponsored and written by the Seward Group of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Colorful landscaping and soothing sounds of the cascading waterfall greet residents and visitors alike to the...
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
Eater
Old Town’s Playful New Wine Bar Pairs Tartare With Lay’s Chips
Chef Nicole Jones just doubled down on Old Town with the opening of a new American restaurant next to her all-day Mae’s Market and Cafe. Virginia’s Darling debuted last week with a large cellar full of women-owned wines, hearth-baked breads, duck confit atop chickpeas, and sharable plates showcasing local farmers from Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula and Lancaster, Pennsylvania (277 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia). A long marble bar wrapping around an open kitchen is the spot to watch Jones bring the seasonal menu to life. There’s also a casual outdoor patio, intimate dining room, and space for live music and private events. Cheffed-up snacks include charred dates drizzled in California olive oil; marinated olives with fennel pollen; and salt and vinegar pistachios fried in olive oil. Fun fact: Jones’s partner is Andy Brown (Andy’s Pizza), who’s helping out as a food runner.
tysonstoday.com
Annual Lucketts Fall Vintage Market to Be Held October 14-16 at Clarke County Fairground￼
Join the Hunt during the weekend finding treasures, unique and vintage furniture, bonding with like minded friends and living the country life. Lucketts Fall Vintage Market is pleased to announce the dates for the annual event October 14–16 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville, VA. The wildly popular Northern Virginia event showcases more than 200 of the best “vintage hip” vendors on the East Coast. Fall is the perfect time to gather a group of friends and prepare your home for the holidays while finding some special treasures to gift throughout the season.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Galleria’s CinéBistro theater postpones opening again
CMX CinéBistro has now taken its Tysons Galleria premiere off the release calendar. Initially set to launch in September, the dine-in movie theater later announced that its grand opening would be delayed to Oct. 14. However, CMX Cinemas now says that timing won’t work either, and no new date...
trazeetravel.com
Best October Events to Attend in Loudoun County, Virginia
Loudoun County, Virginia, is known as Virginia’s wine country and October is Virginia Wine Month, so there’s no better time to visit the region than now. Here are a few wine-related (and other) events to add to your trip itinerary. The month kicked off with the 46th annual...
idesignarch.com
Renovated Bethesda Home with Charming Cottage Character
This quaint cottage style house in Bethesda, Maryland has been completely renovated. The exterior curb appeal is enhanced by the blue shutters which create subtle contrast against the white-washed brick. Anthony Wilder Design/Build was commissioned to design the home renovation project. The redesign includes additional deck space and an expanded...
loudounnow.com
Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families
More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
theburn.com
New gas station and c-store now open in Leesburg
A new convenience store and gas station is officially open for business at the Shops at Russell Branch. That’s a new retail center coming online next to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Leesburg. It was just last week we told you about new tenants signing on to...
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
popville.com
“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”
Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
Morgan Messenger
47th Apple Butter Festival returns with new attractions
One of the largest and longest running fall festivals in West Virginia, the 47th annual Apple Butter Festival in historic Berkeley Springs, is making its triumphant return. The festival is this Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, and is a family tradition for tens of thousands of folks every year.
