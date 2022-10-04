ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood

By Syd Robinson
 2 days ago

Have you ever dressed up as something so fabulously ingenious yet so incredibly niche for Halloween that you had to explain it to nearly everyone?

If so, we wanna see the pictures and hear your explanations.

Maybe you were like Winston's girlfriend Shelby on New Girl and went as "raining/reigning cats and dogs" and enjoyed explaining that wordplay for the entire night.

FOX

Or, maybe you dressed up as a "black-eyed pea" and had to field questions and several funny looks while at the party.

BuzzFeed / buzzfeed.com / laurens4faa6b76c

Or, perhaps you decided to incorporate some ✨math humor✨ into your costume and went as "an acute angel ."

BuzzFeed / buzzfeed.com / kristandoerflers

So, if you've got some good niche costumes under your belt, please drop your pics and stories in the Dropbox below. Our favorites may be included in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!!!

#Halloween Costume
