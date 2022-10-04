ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Nervous About Who Kenny Pickett Will Start Against

By Noah Strackbein
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing their most difficult opponent this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn't worried about Kenny Pickett's ability or his confidence. He sees big things in the rookie, which is why the team drafted him with their first-round pick.

What he is nervous about is where Pickett's first NFL start will happen, and who it will be played against.

"We have no reservations of what Kenny is going to be capable of in terms of our schematics," Tomlin said. "Obviously, we have a level of concern about the environment we're taking him into, but you have a level of concern about any quarterback that you take into that environment against that defense and that venue."

The Buffalo Bills have forced seven interceptions and 13 sacks through four games this season and carry a 3-1 record into their home stadium to host the Steelers.

Pittsburgh won't hold Pickett back when it comes to play calls or changes at the line of scrimmage. Tomlin believes, despite the atmosphere, he'll be able to carry the spark he provided against the New York Jets.

"He provided a spark in-game that was tangible, that we could feel and appreciate," Tomlin said. "But I think it goes beyond that. I think he's provided that spark since we've been stepping into stadiums. It's a component of who he is as a player and a quarterback. The things he does, the way he communicates, his competitive spirit. It's a positive catalyst for us."

