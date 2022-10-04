Read full article on original website
Fall foliage peaks in Southern New England
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The weather can have a big impact on what the fall foliage looks like each year. Drought, heavy rain, cooler or warmer than average temperatures all can contribute to the fall foliage around Southern New England. Dame Farm and Orchards in Johnston is right across...
Southern New England fuel prices up again after OPEC cuts oil production
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The price of gas increased an average of 5 cents per gallon overnight in Southern New England. The jump comes after the OPEC decided to cut its oil production by two million gallons per day. The speculative “futures” market is behind this initial jump.
Scituate Art Festival organizers expect as many as 100,000 attendees
SCITUATE, RI (WJAR) — The Scituate Art Festival is returning for its 56th year. The festival began in the 1960s with the purpose of maintaining the 1831 Scituate Congregational Church. "We used to have a little bit of a display at the church itself a few artists around and...
Window washer from Mansfield dies in fall at JFK Library
A window washer who fell to his death at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston earlier this week was from Mansfield. Authorities said 50-year-old Robert Melo Jr. was working inside the 115-foot-tall glass atrium when he fell at least five stories. Investigators are trying to determine if Melo suffered...
Massachusetts reports sixth case of West Nile virus in a person
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Friday that a sixth person in the state has contracted West Nile virus this year. The DPH said a man in his 60s was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. "The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate to high...
Route 138 extension ready to open in Newport
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Thursday that drivers in Newport should be aware of a new traffic pattern on Route 138 east. The state will shift traffic coming off the Pell Bridge onto the new Route 138 extension to Admiral Kalbfus Road beginning Thursday night. "Motorists entering Newport...
New Glenbridge Avenue Bridge opens to traffic
(WJAR) — The new Glenbridge Avenue Bridge opened to traffic on Friday afternoon, over five hours ahead of schedule. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the new bridge replaces the 53-year-old bridge which was demolished on Sept. 30. Glenbridge Avenue over Route 6 was closed for a week...
Animal rescuers remove glass jar from Fall River kitten's head
(WJAR) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston came to the aid of a kitten in Fall River that had a glass bowl stuck on its head. A resident spotted the cat on Danforth Street earlier this week and called animal control. "The priority was to trap the cat...
Rhode Island Commerce Corporation board votes on incentives for Breeze Airways
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's Board of Directors approved a tax credit for Breeze Airways Wednesday, as it looks to expand and create a hub in Rhode Island. The board unanimously approved Breeze's application for the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit. The credit, which is...
Narragansett takes the win against Pilgrim
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School hosted Narragansett in a league game. The Narragansett Mariners made a comeback, taking the win against the Pilgrim Patriots with a score of 34-18.
New England Medical Innovation Center brings important devices to market
(WJAR) — New England Medical Innovation Center is located in Providence's Jewelry District and has been home to local entrepreneurs over the years. It was how Dom Messerli brought Osteo-Pearls to market: a biological way to treat spine fractures. "This is what gets me out of bed every morning,"...
Public input encouraged for New Bedford–Fairhaven Bridge replacement
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The bridge connecting New Bedford and Fairhaven is more than 100 years old, which means it's in need of replacement. This time the public gets to weigh in on the project. More than 11,000 cars cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge every day, but when...
New Bedford woman starts kindness rock garden to spread positivity
(WJAR) — A New Bedford woman is hoping to spread a little kindness right in her own front yard. Social worker Erika Silva started a kindness rock garden on Cornell Street in New Bedford this past summer. She says the garden was inspired by her own mental health struggles.
Worker killed in industrial accident at Tiverton business
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident Friday morning at Tiverton Materials. Police said he fell into the machine and was pulled out by his co-workers. Authorities identified the man as 29-year-old Selvin Martin Ovanda Gamez of Providence. Police said he fell into...
Middletown battles Chariho in NBC 10's game of the week
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Chariho Chargers hosted the Middletown Islanders in league play. The Islanders secured the win scoring 14-2 against the Chargers.
Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures
(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
Providence Place owners, city consider mall's future
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Council leaders discussed a proposal to "reinvent" Providence Place mall at a meeting on Thursday night. A spokesperson for the council said the Providence Place mall owners are looking to make the space more modern. The owners envision the space to serve multiple functions, including retail, entertainment, residential, dining, arts, education and health facilities among other uses.
La Salle secures the win against North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — La Salle Academy traveled to North Kingstown for a league game Friday. The Rams came out on top, securing the win against the Skippers in a score of 22-7.
Rhode Island undergoes largest single-trial of experimental Alzheimer's drug yet
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island Hospital and Butler Hospital enrolled a portion of the nearly 1,800 patients in the Lecanemab trial for Alzheimer’s. "This is the largest single-trial we've done for Alzheimer's Disease," said Dr. Stephen Salloway of Butler’s Memory and Aging program. "This is for...
