Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Fall foliage peaks in Southern New England

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The weather can have a big impact on what the fall foliage looks like each year. Drought, heavy rain, cooler or warmer than average temperatures all can contribute to the fall foliage around Southern New England. Dame Farm and Orchards in Johnston is right across...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Scituate Art Festival organizers expect as many as 100,000 attendees

SCITUATE, RI (WJAR) — The Scituate Art Festival is returning for its 56th year. The festival began in the 1960s with the purpose of maintaining the 1831 Scituate Congregational Church. "We used to have a little bit of a display at the church itself a few artists around and...
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Window washer from Mansfield dies in fall at JFK Library

A window washer who fell to his death at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston earlier this week was from Mansfield. Authorities said 50-year-old Robert Melo Jr. was working inside the 115-foot-tall glass atrium when he fell at least five stories. Investigators are trying to determine if Melo suffered...
MANSFIELD, MA
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Route 138 extension ready to open in Newport

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Thursday that drivers in Newport should be aware of a new traffic pattern on Route 138 east. The state will shift traffic coming off the Pell Bridge onto the new Route 138 extension to Admiral Kalbfus Road beginning Thursday night. "Motorists entering Newport...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

New Glenbridge Avenue Bridge opens to traffic

(WJAR) — The new Glenbridge Avenue Bridge opened to traffic on Friday afternoon, over five hours ahead of schedule. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the new bridge replaces the 53-year-old bridge which was demolished on Sept. 30. Glenbridge Avenue over Route 6 was closed for a week...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Narragansett takes the win against Pilgrim

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Pilgrim High School hosted Narragansett in a league game. The Narragansett Mariners made a comeback, taking the win against the Pilgrim Patriots with a score of 34-18.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Worker killed in industrial accident at Tiverton business

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident Friday morning at Tiverton Materials. Police said he fell into the machine and was pulled out by his co-workers. Authorities identified the man as 29-year-old Selvin Martin Ovanda Gamez of Providence. Police said he fell into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Gas leak in West Warwick prompts road closures

(WJAR) — A gas leak in West Warwick has prompted some road closures as crews work to fix the leak on Friday. The West Warwick Police Department says southbound traffic on Main Street is being diverted to Pulaski Street. The department says Cowesett Avenue at Main Street is closed...
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Place owners, city consider mall's future

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Council leaders discussed a proposal to "reinvent" Providence Place mall at a meeting on Thursday night. A spokesperson for the council said the Providence Place mall owners are looking to make the space more modern. The owners envision the space to serve multiple functions, including retail, entertainment, residential, dining, arts, education and health facilities among other uses.
PROVIDENCE, RI

