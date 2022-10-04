ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband

This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ

