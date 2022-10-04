Read full article on original website
Surprise! Stunned N.J. teacher wins $25K ‘Oscars of teaching’ award.
An Ocean County teacher won a $25,000 national award for educators on Friday — and it was all a huge surprise. The Milken Family Foundation, which awards cash prizes to outstanding U.S. educators, stunned Shaina Brenner with its educator award during a school assembly in Jackson Friday morning.
Help available to Ocean County seniors applying for ANCHOR program
With information and applications arriving by U.S. mail or email, Ocean County officials want to make sure the county’s senior residents have help available in filling out the state ANCHOR program application should they need it. “Our Office of Senior Services can help seniors at any one of three...
Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
Toms River Askonim Say Sukkah Violation Does Not Appear to Be Widespread Issue
A Toms River resident received a violation for a Sukkah, but Toms River Askonim tell TLS it does not appear to be a widespread issue. It appears the homeowner had other violations on his property which prompted inspector to issue a violation for the sukka as well.
N.J. legal weed: I tried these exclusive new edibles and vapes. Here’s my review.
There’s a new line of legal weed products that recently debuted in N.J., marketed as social enhancers for a night out on the town. I took it to heart, and after picking up these new edibles and vape cartridges at the Garden State Dispensary, I test drove them in social environments over a recent weekend. Here’s what I found.
Disturbing Details About Atlantic City High Teacher, Student Revealed
Information released in the arrest report for Joseph Scalfaro, the Atlantic City High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student gives lurid details about sexual encounters the two had on and off-campus. In the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, the student told Atlantic...
How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper
In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero. NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195. Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.
Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ
A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
2 New Jersey towns make list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Find out why.
Fortune Well has come out with their rankings of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, and a couple of New Jersey towns made the list.
I Can’t Believe These Two Nitwits Just Did This, STOP Means Stop at a Bus Stop
It's school bus time and our kids and the school buses need to stay safe, please don't be stupid. I was in Bayville yesterday after school picking my daughter up after volleyball practice. I see school buses all day long but especially around 3:30, there are a lot of school buses on the road.
‘Immersive’ haunted trail in Wall, NJ is sure to scare the bejeezus out of you
WALL — Looking for something unique, different, and downright spooky to do on these hauntingly, frightful New Jersey weekends in October?. “The Conover Killings,” a small, but unique and immersive haunted trail attraction located at 3101 Hurley Pond Road, Wall Township. What is the story behind “The Conover...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
Letter: Thank You Lakewood Police for Ticketing my Husband
This might sound a bit weird, but I will say it anyway. Thank you Lakewood Police for pulling over my husband. Since we’ve gotten married several years ago, I’ve told my husband on numerous occasions to slow down while driving. He’s nearly been involved in several serious accidents because of his speeding, and once almost killed a mom walking her child in a stroller.
These are the 9 Most Infamous Serial Killers to Ever Stalk New Jersey
The real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history. The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers. These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades. One killed to...
New Jersey man indicted for savage stabbing as he broke into a Seaside Park, NJ home
A Seaside Heights man's day in court on Thursday resulted in a Grand Jury in Ocean County indicting him on several charges including Attempted Murder for a stabbing incident that occurred in the neighboring borough of Seaside Park on June 30, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Porfirio Serrano-Cruz,...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Three New Jersey residents peddled copious amounts of cocaine across Ocean County, NJ
Three residents in Ocean County have been arrested and charged after a multi-law enforcement agency investigation uncovered that they were dealing a sizable amount of cocaine out of homes in Toms River and Lakewood. The arrests of Ivan Contreras-Cruz, 41, of Toms River, Alberto Vasquez-Ventura, 27, of Lakewood, and Natalia...
N.J. schools must notify parents when they lock kids in padded ‘quiet rooms,’ proposed law says
New Jersey schools would be required to immediately notify parents if a student is locked inside a padded isolation closet under a proposed law designed to force educators to be more transparent about the controversial technique often used on disabled students. The proposed legislation follows an NJ Advance Media investigation,...
These 5 NJ animal shelters are waiting for you to adopt a new pet
If you’ve always wanted a pet but maybe never got around to adopting there is no better time than now. The weather is getting colder and there are countless animals that are in need of a home. Dog rescues and shelters do an amazing job of taking care of...
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
