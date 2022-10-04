Read full article on original website
Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help. Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Body of missing Louisiana man found in wooded area
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month
Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Possible threat calls for increased police presence at Ponchatoula High School
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office notified the public that there will be an extra police presence at Ponchatoula High School on Wednesday after authorities received a threat regarding the campus.
Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River
The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
TPR Announces Opening of Training League Basketball Registration
Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced the opening of Training League Basketball registration for boys and girls ages five and six. Registration is now open and will close on Friday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m. No late registration will be offered, so it is encouraged that you register as soon as possible. The league is offered to five and six-year-old athletes on Saturday mornings and is a five-week program. Terrebonne Parish Rec staff will serve as coaches for this league.
18-wheeler strikes car, kills woman in Tangipahoa Parish
Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash in Tangipahoa Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday (Oct. 4).
Scholarship dinner aims to honor life of Coach Wayne Reese Sr.
NEW ORLEANS — Several groups are coming together to honor a late football coach who mentored generations of men across New Orleans. They're helping make sure Coach Wayne Reese's legacy of helping young student-athletes continues. They are doing that through The Coach Wayne Reese Football Classic and Dinner. It will take place October 19 and October 20. The dinner fundraiser at Dooky Chase's Restaurant will benefit the Coach Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship program. The football game will showcase the McDonogh 35 and George Washington Carver football teams on Oct. 20th at Tad Gormley Stadium. That's two programs that he helped shaped over his coaching career.
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
Cameras installed at Jefferson Parish railroad crossings give commuters a heads up
A new move from Jefferson Parish may help save commuters headaches. A camera has been installed at both railroad crossings in the parish - one at the Metairie Road crossing, the other at the Little Farms crossing. They can be viewed by heading over to the Jefferson Parish website.
A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Final collection of Hurricane Ida debris to begin
LAPLACE – Final collection for Hurricane Ida debris in St. John Parish will begin on October 17, 2022, and run through October 30, 2022. Residents are asked to separate all remaining debris into two piles, construction/demolition debris and vegetative debris and bring to roadside for final pickup. During the...
Real-time cameras show Jefferson Parish drivers if trains are crossing busy intersections
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Getting around the trains on Metairie Road in Jefferson Parish isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a rush. That’s why the parish has launched a new tool for drivers and it’s only the beginning. “Saturday, it was three hours,” Chloe Breaux said....
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail
Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week.
Reckless driving stop leads to discovery of drugs and an outstanding warrant in Washington Parish
A man is behind bars after Washington Parish detectives say what started out as a stop for reckless driving led to an arrest and a list of other charges.
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
