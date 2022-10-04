ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series that looks into the spending of campaign money on sports tickets. The second installment will be published Wednesday. If you’re looking for tickets to an LSU or Saints game this year, you might want to ask an elected official for help.  Forty-nine Louisiana politicians spent […] The post Louisiana officials use campaign cash to buy LSU, Saints tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General names September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month

Congratulations to Alexander Castell of Vandebilt Catholic High School and Isabell Bourgeois of Terrebonne High School for being named September Terrebonne Parish Students of the Month!. Alexander is a senior at Vandebilt, who was nominated by Mrs. Bliss Cunningham. He has a 3.98 Unweighted GPA, is an Honor Graduate, in...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River

The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

TPR Announces Opening of Training League Basketball Registration

Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced the opening of Training League Basketball registration for boys and girls ages five and six. Registration is now open and will close on Friday, October 28 at 4:00 p.m. No late registration will be offered, so it is encouraged that you register as soon as possible. The league is offered to five and six-year-old athletes on Saturday mornings and is a five-week program. Terrebonne Parish Rec staff will serve as coaches for this league.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Scholarship dinner aims to honor life of Coach Wayne Reese Sr.

NEW ORLEANS — Several groups are coming together to honor a late football coach who mentored generations of men across New Orleans. They're helping make sure Coach Wayne Reese's legacy of helping young student-athletes continues. They are doing that through The Coach Wayne Reese Football Classic and Dinner. It will take place October 19 and October 20. The dinner fundraiser at Dooky Chase's Restaurant will benefit the Coach Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship program. The football game will showcase the McDonogh 35 and George Washington Carver football teams on Oct. 20th at Tad Gormley Stadium. That's two programs that he helped shaped over his coaching career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

Natchitoches Meat Pies

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted

NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Final collection of Hurricane Ida debris to begin

LAPLACE – Final collection for Hurricane Ida debris in St. John Parish will begin on October 17, 2022, and run through October 30, 2022. Residents are asked to separate all remaining debris into two piles, construction/demolition debris and vegetative debris and bring to roadside for final pickup. During the...
EDGARD, LA
