NFL

RadarOnline

Gisele Bündchen Caught Crying On Cell Phone In NYC As She Attempts To Relaunch Her Career Despite Tom Brady Marriage Drama

Gisele Bündchen was spotted alone and crying as rumors of her marriage issues with Tom Brady continue to fly. The retired runway vixen, 42, broke down in tears while on the phone in New York City after RadarOnline.com revealed that she's attempting to rebuild her career despite her troubles at home.Three sources saw the long-legged beauty break down near the Tribeca apartment she shares with the football star on Wednesday. As this outlet reported, Gisele ditched Florida for the Big Apple in an attempt to restart her career during NYFW.That appeared to backfire on humpday."Gisele was walking on her own...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
