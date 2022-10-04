ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Comments / 2

get real
3d ago

"sent for analysis and investigation".....aka, the cops are splitting it up amongst themselves. lol

Reply
4
 

WTRF

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH
Comments / 0

