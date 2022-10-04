Read full article on original website
get real
3d ago
"sent for analysis and investigation".....aka, the cops are splitting it up amongst themselves. lol
WTRF
Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
Car catches on fire, spreads to others in Austintown
A fire starts in one vehicle and then spreads to others. It happened early Friday morning at the Four Seasons Townhomes in Austintown.
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
Mahoning County official sentenced in OVI case
A Mahoning County official accused of OVI was sentenced in Struthers Municipal Court Tuesday.
Vitamin water bottle possible clue in recovered stolen truck
A pickup truck that was stolen over a year ago from a home improvement store in Boardman showed up in Warren, and a vitamin water bottle could have been a key clue.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
One dead, one injured in South Side shooting
Police were called for gunfire around the East Evergreen Avenue area, but police confirmed that the homicide happened at a nearby location.
whbc.com
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland
Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
Comments / 2