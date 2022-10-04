Read full article on original website
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Small Forward from Fairfax, VA will choose from Duke Maryland Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four, Harris said. “Each school has...
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Three-star shooting guard Devin Vanterpool updates his recruitment
Class of 2023 shooting guard Devin Vanterpool remains open in his recruitment. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Shooting guard from Middle Village, (NY) Christ The King is hearing from a host of schools who have come out to see his open gyms this fall. “I feel like I’m still pretty open so...
Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC basketball
USC basketball has its first commit of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment Friday afternoon live on 247Sports, choosing the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary sat less than 10...
Week 6 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Eight conference teams are in action this week. Every game is listed is in Central Standard Time. All games this week take place on Saturday. Texas -7 vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC
Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson, Broncos for final play in loss to Colts
Richard Sherman joined in on the heat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got for their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as the final 4th-and-1 play looked all too familiar. With the Broncos trailing by three points, Wilson dropped back to pass and it fell incomplete, reminding Sherman of the infamous play when the two were with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
Oklahoma football's 'hard truth' entering Red River Showdown vs. Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners enter this weekend’s Red River Showdown against Texas on the heels of two-straight losses, most recently an embarrassing 55-24 loss to TCU. Following the loss, Late Kick host Josh Pate explained that Sooners fans need to manager their expectations moving forward. Oklahoma allowed 27 points in the first quarter and surrendered more than 450 yards of total offense to the Horned Frogs by halftime. TCU scored all 55 of its points before the third quarter ended.
BREAKING: Defensive Lineman Jacob Lacey transferring from Notre Dame
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that defensive lineman Jacob Lacey will transfer from Notre Dame. The senior talent will finish his career elsewhere following a redshirt this season in South Bend. Lacey turned heads earlier this fall with a terrific performance against Cal. He finished with a career-best five...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Pete Nance
Pete Nance is not Brady Manek or a Brady Manek replacement. That needs to be made clear. But what the 6-foot-11, 230-pound Northwestern transfer from Akron, Ohio brings to North Carolina is a different type of player who can provide some outside shooting for UNC as a stretch '4' or stretch '5,' but also maneuver down low in the post and facilitate for the Tar Heels. The fifth-year college player has seen his fair share of basketball. He arrived at UNC in June and by all accounts immersed himself seamlessly into the Carolina basketball program and onto a team with National Championship aspirations.
Colorado Buffaloes Football Coaching Hot Board 2.0: Pros and Cons
It has been nearly a week since the Buffaloes fired Karl Dorrell, so it is time to update our initial coaching hot board. This is the hire that will likely define Rick George's tenure as Colorado's athletic director so there is a lot of pressure on him to get it right...
Maryland Football adds potential replacement for key player
Maryland football's most valuable offseason addition came when the Terps added kicker Chad Ryland, an Eastern Michigan transfer who's been one of the best kickers in the country. The bad news: he only has one year left, so they'll need to find a replacement next season. On Friday they added a prospect for the job in IMG Academy (Fla.) kicker Roman Levant.
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
College basketball rankings: UNC, Kansas headline CBS Sports' top 15 jobs
College basketball's top jobs rarely come open, and when they do, there's usually an in-house candidate that was handpicked for the job. That was the case at Duke, North Carolina and Villanova when legendary coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jay Wright stepped down. But which teams make up college basketball's best 15 jobs?
Brian Kelly discusses Tennessee ties, Vols' offense on SEC teleconference
Coming off its lone open date of the season, Tennessee is set to travel to LSU for the first time in more than a decade. The eighth-ranked Vols will look to build on their unbeaten start against the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
Oregon jumps back to No. 1 in Pac-12 team rankings following OL commitment
With the surprise announcement of Bryce Boulton's commitment to Oregon, the Ducks have surpassed USC for the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 just mere days after the Trojans regained high ground. The race to finish in the top spot is now a two-headed race with 50 composite point leads...
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
