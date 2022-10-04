Hello readers, greetings to you, one and all. May the autumnal season bless us with successful harvests, (more) early rains, a safe end to fire season and a happy Halloween!. Do you have a costume picked out yet? Not me, not even close. Then again, I’m a bit of a procrastinator (our publisher Amie will attest to this fact) and do some of my best work when up against a deadline. As such, I’ve got plenty of time.

OCCIDENTAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO