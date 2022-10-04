Read full article on original website
Refilling glass: Santa Rosa wine country emerging from Tubbs Fire devastation
When the Tubbs Fire tore through Sonoma County five years ago this Saturday, it destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, including dozens of wineries, with losses totaling $7.5 billion dollars.
Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday. The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
North Bay residents reflect on 5 years after devastating Wine Country wildfires
SANTA ROSA -- Saturday marks the five-year anniversary of the Wine Country Fires, a disaster that claimed the lives of 44 people, destroyed more than 6,000 homes, and is largely seen as the first major fire incident in a five-year period that produced multiple fire catastrophes across California. The October 2017 Northern California wildfires in Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Mendocino, Butte, and Solano counties affected the lives of countless people. Even some of those who didn't lose their homes ended up seeing their lives change course because of the disaster. "My mother passed away earlier that same year and I had...
L.A. Weekly
The Heat Check: Hall of Flowers
We traveled to Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa to see California’s finest legal cannabis of the moment. As always we asked the industry’s best what they had in their pockets and at their booths.
Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake
photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years. Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains. Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross: "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Valley’s festive weekend
Two traditional outdoor events this weekend, and you can do them both!. Saturday, October 8: Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. Sunday, October 9: Glen Ellen Village Fair & Parade.
Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire
Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa. As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire. They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it. A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
sfstandard.com
Journeys: This Verdant West Sonoma County Town Has Your Prescription for Relaxation
A carpet of green vistas unfolds along the drive deep into Sonoma’s “West County,” and somewhere along the road, cell phone service blissfully cuts out. Your blood pressure drops; your mind clears. When the squeeze of city living gets to be too much, Occidental has your prescription.
Winemaker suing Napa County over new vineyard project
NAPA - A famed North Bay winemaker is suing Napa County over what he claims is overreach regarding an "experimental" vineyard project on land burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.Jayson Woodbridge, who owns Hundred Acre Wine Group LLC, filed the suit Thursday in Napa County Superior Court in an effort to prevent the county from enforcing environmental regulations he says don't apply to the project. At question is 80 acres of hillside land on two parcels along Pickett Road in Calistoga that was "was utterly destroyed by the Glass Fire," according to the suit.Prior to the...
Winery owner on five-year anniversary of Tubbs Fire
(KRON) — This week marks five years since the Tubbs Fire which killed 22 people and devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma Counties. One winery owner has since rebuilt his property and is more prepared for fires, but said this time of year is still difficult for him. It was early morning October 8, 2017, […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Occidentally on purpose
Hello readers, greetings to you, one and all. May the autumnal season bless us with successful harvests, (more) early rains, a safe end to fire season and a happy Halloween!. Do you have a costume picked out yet? Not me, not even close. Then again, I’m a bit of a procrastinator (our publisher Amie will attest to this fact) and do some of my best work when up against a deadline. As such, I’ve got plenty of time.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Windsor, CA
Browse this collection of the 18 best-rated restaurants in Windsor, CA, based on customer reviews, menu options, and atmosphere!. Whether you’re looking at moving to Windsor for the family-friendly appeal or the small-town feel just north of San Francisco, you’ll love the quiet life offered here. This list of the best restaurants in Windsor, CA, will help you plan family dinners on the town or date nights with a loved one.
Sonoma County's first firefighting helicopter flies high above old scars
The chopper is called “Sonoma 1” and KCBS Radio was given an exclusive chance to fly in the sleek European twin engine helicopter, weeks before it officially begins its mission.
ksro.com
Wind Event for Sonoma County Called Off Due to Change of Direction
Sonoma County will have less risk of a wildfire than initially thought next week. The National Weather Service has called off a predicted offshore wind event. Winds expected to hit Sonoma County and other parts of the Bay Area have changed direction. The weather system is now expected to impact Canada, Montana and the Dakotas. There had been concerns the winds would lead to extreme wildfire danger.
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park
Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in the shopping center on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Earlier this...
Sonoma County's Max Thieriot brings real life wildfire experience to 'Fire Country'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Thieriot doesn't have to stretch too far in his role on CBS' 'Fire Country' -- he grew up Northern California wildfire country.In the aftermath of the deadly and devastating Tubbs Fire, Thieriot's family winery held a fundraiser for the victims. "It felt timely," Thieriot, who is also the executive producer, told KPIX. "What we've been going through in this state -- it's no longer fire season. It's kind of become year round."Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California...
matadornetwork.com
This Sonoma Hotel Is the Perfect Blend of Luxury, Adventure, and Wine
A trip to the AAA Four-Diamond Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa feels like a transformative journey into an unparalleled state of relaxation. This California wine country resort boasts a myriad of luxurious amenities in addition to a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art spa. We hope you love the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn...
1st dead bird positive for West Nile virus in North Bay this year found in Petaluma
PETALUMA -- The first dead bird in the North Bay infected with the West Nile Virus this year was found in Sonoma County, officials said Friday.The dead American crow was found in the area of South McDowell Blvd. and Casa Grande Rd. in Petaluma, according to the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District."This positive dead bird is a reminder that West Nile virus is endemic to our region," said district spokesperson Nizza Sequeira in a press statement. "As we head into fall, we urge the public to continue to look for and eliminate standing water in their yards, stock permanent...
