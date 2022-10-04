The new Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands features a lush 18,000 square foot dog-friendly backyard. (Photo by Michael Anthony) It looks like the new Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands has something to brag about, something very big. The third outpost of the icehouse that first came to life on Upper Kirby opened just days ago on Lake Robbins Drive — and it boasts the longest bar in all of Texas. Measuring 141 feet in length, it actually beat out its kin, the long bar at the Memorial City Kirby Ice House, for the coveted title.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO