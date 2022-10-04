ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

hellowoodlands.com

Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant

Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
SEABROOK, TX
papercitymag.com

The Woodlands Gets Its Own Kirby Ice House — and It’s a Bigger Outdoor Fun Land Than Ever

The new Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands features a lush 18,000 square foot dog-friendly backyard. (Photo by Michael Anthony) It looks like the new Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands has something to brag about, something very big. The third outpost of the icehouse that first came to life on Upper Kirby opened just days ago on Lake Robbins Drive — and it boasts the longest bar in all of Texas. Measuring 141 feet in length, it actually beat out its kin, the long bar at the Memorial City Kirby Ice House, for the coveted title.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brings fast-casual restaurant to Tomball

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen chocolate or vanilla custard. The 3,598-square-foot restaurant features indoor and outdoor patio seating as well as drive-thru service and mobile ordering.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Never skip dessert at these Houston restaurants

Did you save room for dessert? At some Houston restaurants you definitely will want to. In this month's installment of The Full Menu, our food writers talk about some local establishments that have particularly noteworthy desserts. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street

Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
