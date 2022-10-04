Read full article on original website
First Cup Coffee Co. opening soon in Pearland
First Cup Coffee Co. is aiming to open in mid-October at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) First Cup Coffee Co. is aiming to open in mid-October at 2645 E. Broadway St., Pearland. The coffee shop will offer a variety of coffee roasts, including 11 at launch. First Cup...
Buff City Soap brings handmade, plant-based soap and body products to Sugar Land
Buff City Soap kicked off its grand opening event for its new Sugar Land location Oct. 6. (Courtesy Buff City Soap) Buff City Soap—a retail franchise known for its handmade, plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily—is holding a grand opening event for its new Sugar Land location from Oct. 6-9, the company announced Oct. 4.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plus 4 more businesses now open in Tomball
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Oct. 6 in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Here are several businesses in and around Tomball and Magnolia that are now open for business. 1. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its...
Interactive theater concept Department of Wonder opens in Sugar Land Town Square
Department of Wonder, a new theater and technology entertainment concept, opened in Sugar Land at Sugar Land Town Square on Oct. 7. (Courtesy Alex Montoya) Theater and technology entertainment concept Department of Wonder has officially opened its doors to the public. The Department of Wonder opened Friday, Oct. 7, at...
Modern Italian Concept North Italia Opens Doors in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, has officially opened its new Woodlands location at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
MAX's Wine Dive owners finds cash, gift card left behind at their restaurant on Washington Ave.
HOUSTON - It's not uncommon for people to accidentally leave things behind when they go out, but a Houston-area restaurant owner says someone left behind something they definitely should not have. Sometime before the end of August 2022, an envelope tucked behind a booth at MAX's Wine Dive on Washington...
Sunny Seafood serves Cajun cuisine and crawfish at newly opened Seabrook restaurant
Sunny Seafood offers a variety of seafood based on availability. (Courtesy Pexels) Sunny Seafood held its soft opening in July at 2320 NASA Road 1 in Seabrook. The restaurant offers Cajun-style dishes such as gumbo and po’boys as well as a variety of seafood including live crawfish, king crab and oysters. Visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for information on monthly specials. 281-916-9888. www.sunnyseafoodtx.com.
Local children's clothing store in Rice Village closes after 24 years
Doodle Baby Gifts and More permanently closed Oct. 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) George joined Community Impact Newspaper in December 2021 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University's College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.
This is where you can eat the best cinnamon roll in Texas, report says
Everyone knows that having a cinnamon roll is one of the best experiences you've had all week long and can even become an out-of-body experience depending on the quality.
The Woodlands Gets Its Own Kirby Ice House — and It’s a Bigger Outdoor Fun Land Than Ever
The new Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands features a lush 18,000 square foot dog-friendly backyard. (Photo by Michael Anthony) It looks like the new Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands has something to brag about, something very big. The third outpost of the icehouse that first came to life on Upper Kirby opened just days ago on Lake Robbins Drive — and it boasts the longest bar in all of Texas. Measuring 141 feet in length, it actually beat out its kin, the long bar at the Memorial City Kirby Ice House, for the coveted title.
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers brings fast-casual restaurant to Tomball
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Tomball. (Courtesy Freddy's) Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Oct. 6 at 27645 Business 249, Tomball, the company announced Oct. 3. Freddy's brings its steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen chocolate or vanilla custard. The 3,598-square-foot restaurant features indoor and outdoor patio seating as well as drive-thru service and mobile ordering.
10 businesses, renovations coming to Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area, including new Dutch Bros
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Central City Co-Op reopens at new site on Harvard Street
Shoppers can choose from organic produce that is rotated weekly. This picture of fresh vegetables was taken at Central City Co-Op's previous location on 20th Street. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) The Central City Co-Op, a farmers-first grocery store and coffee bar that works to bring fresh, healthy goods to Houston...
Clear Creek ISD finds missing purse from 1959 in floorboards of renovated building, searches for owner
A lost purse was found underneath the floorboards at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) While renovating an old League City School building, Clear Creek ISD found an unintentional time capsule: a purse thought to be from 1959. The city of League City converted CCISD’s oldest...
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
The Full Menu: Never skip dessert at these Houston restaurants
Did you save room for dessert? At some Houston restaurants you definitely will want to. In this month's installment of The Full Menu, our food writers talk about some local establishments that have particularly noteworthy desserts. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street
Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
Read more about August's featured neighborhood, market data for Pearland, Friendswood
A house located at 107 Eagle Lakes. (Courtesy HAR) Near FM 528 and Friendswood Drive, Eagle Lakes is a neighborhood close to restaurants, parks and shopping venues. Schools: Cline Elementary School, Friendswood Junior High School, Windsong Intermediate School, Friendswood High School. *As of Sept. 13. Property taxes (in dollars):. Galveston...
