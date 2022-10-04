ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KRMG

Thai police: More than 30 killed in childcare center attack

BANGKOK — (AP) — More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in northeastern Thailand, authorities said. Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.
KRMG

Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say

PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
PRICHARD, AL

