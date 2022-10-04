Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Gay Palestinian asylum seeker beheaded in Hebron
An unnamed suspect was arrested by the Palestinian Authority police on Wednesday after recording himself beheading a 25-year-old gay Palestinian man in Hebron. The suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime soon afterward. The victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Murkiyeh, who according to Israeli media had lived in Israel for the past two years as an asylum seeker, as his life would be in danger if he returned to the West Bank.
'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden administration expands penalties for complying with Arab League boycott of Israel
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will enhance penalties for compliance with the decades-old Arab League boycott of Israel, at a moment when some longtime participants have opted out and others are doubling down. Matthew Axelrod, the assistant commerce secretary for export enforcement, told the American Jewish Committee on...
Cleveland Jewish News
85-year-old American citizen freed from Iran after six years of detention
An 85-year-old Iranian-American who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016 arrived and was reunited with his family in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. Baquer Namazi, a former United Nations official and U.S. citizen, was wrongfully detained and held by the Iranian regime under accusations...
Cleveland Jewish News
PA security forces rescue Israeli family from Nablus, Jewish tourists from Hebron
Palestinian police extracted three Jewish tourists from Hebron on Wednesday, after their vehicle was stopped and surrounded by a mob, according to Israeli media reports. The tourists, whose identity has not yet been made public, entered the city by accident, according to Channel 12. On Tuesday, Palestinian security forces extracted...
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israel-Lebanon maritime deal heads to collapse, Israel prepares for military ‘tensions’
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is still hoping to close a deal between Israel and Lebanon on a maritime border. Still, Israel is citing the deal’s apparent collapse to prepare for tensions on its northern border. “Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein continues his robust engagement to bring...
Cleveland Jewish News
Anglos, fragmented politically, seek representation in the Israeli system
When English-speakers immigrate to Israel, they become “Anglos.” The catch-all term refers mainly to olim, or immigrants, from North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. It’s an economically strong group, but it’s politically fragmented, and thus weaker than other ethnographic groups, like Russians, ultra-Orthodox and even Ethiopians. Anglos have no party focusing on their interests.
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador to Israel on allegations that Israel ceded to Hezbollah over Lebanon gas deal: ‘Ridiculous’
TEL AVIV (JTA) — Taking aim at claims made by Israel’s opposition leaders, including opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, America’s top diplomatic representative to Israel shot down claims that the U.S.-brokered deal on gas and maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon was a surrender to Hezbollah. “That is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Pressure from Israeli opposition forced Lapid to withdraw from maritime deal with Lebanon
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu credited the Israeli opposition’s response to Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s backing of a U.S.-brokered maritime deal with Lebanon for Lapid’s sudden turn against the pending agreement. “[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah threatened – and Lapid folded,” Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday. “Israel...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
Cleveland Jewish News
France blasts Tehran for airing spy ‘confession’
Following the release of a video on Thursday in which two French nationals appear to confess to espionage amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has blamed on foreign adversaries, Paris blasted Iran for its “dictatorial practices” and for holding two of its citizens prisoner. “I am Cécile Kohler,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Democrat in striking distance of unseating Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado
(JTA) — A self-described “moderate, pragmatic Jew” is polling nearly even with one of Congress’s most extreme Republicans just weeks before the general election. A poll conducted last week suggests that Adam Frisch could unseat Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in November. Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Frisch received 45%, in the poll that has a 4.4% margin of error.
Cleveland Jewish News
In landmark ruling, Spanish top court says Israel boycotts are always discriminatory
(JTA) — Over the past several years, dozens of Spanish courts have rejected Israel boycotts by nonprofits, municipalities and other groups. Now, the country’s top court has ruled that the movement to boycott Israel represents “discrimination” that “infringes on basic rights.”. Separately, the Spanish parliament...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sukkot is Made to Be Celebrated in Israel
Sukkot is one of the three biblical pilgrimage festivals of the Jewish people. As we spend time in our sukkot booths here in Israel, remembering our fragility and the temporary nature of our worldly existence, the sun filters through the gaps in the leafy roofs and a gentle breeze flaps the flimsy walls. We look forward to a week when, despite our security concerns and the general state of the world, most Jews in Israel will take seriously the words, “You shall rejoice in your festivals and be fully happy.”
Cleveland Jewish News
You cannot stand with Iran’s women while seeking a deal with Tehran
The protests against the Islamist regime in Iran show that the real “war on women” is being waged by the mullahs in Tehran, not American conservatives, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. According to Tobin, the abuse of women by the theocratic government’s “morality police” is bringing attention to both the brutal nature of its rule as well as the fact that American efforts to appease and enrich Iran via a new and even weaker nuclear deal is helping to perpetuate these outrages. Tobin discusses these issues in the latest episode of “Top Story.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli military investigation concludes IDF activity did not cause death of Palestinian boy
No connection between Palestinian child Rayan Suleiman’s death last month and Israeli troop activity was discovered, concluded the investigation into IDF activity in the Khirbet Al-Deir Village, the military said in a statement. Some reports had claimed the boy died after being chased by soldiers or from fear of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Can US change course after Obama, Biden aided real war on Iran women?
Apparently, there are some mistakes from which the U.S. foreign-policy establishment thinks it can learn. In 2009, when Iranian protesters thronged the streets of Tehran to protest a rigged election for the president, the United States said and did virtually nothing. But faced with another surge in protests against the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli AG flip-flopped on how to OK maritime border deal
Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the proposed maritime border agreement with Lebanon could be approved by the security cabinet, but then changed her mind and said it would need to be voted on by the full cabinet and then brought before the Knesset. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu ‘feeling well’ following Yom Kippur hospitalization
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Thursday after spending the night under medical observation due to reported chest pains that began while he was attending Yom Kippur synagogue services. The former prime minister underwent a series of medical tests that came out normal, but was kept...
Cleveland Jewish News
More than 90% of slanted articles in top U.S campus papers were biased against Israel—report
Between 2017 and 2022, 92.82% of the articles in leading U.S. college newspapers that strayed from journalistic objectivity were anti-Israel, according to a report from Alums for Campus Fairness. ACF surveyed 75 leading college and university newspapers. Of all the articles about Israel exhibiting a bias, 181 were biased against...
