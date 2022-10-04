ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Gay Palestinian asylum seeker beheaded in Hebron

An unnamed suspect was arrested by the Palestinian Authority police on Wednesday after recording himself beheading a 25-year-old gay Palestinian man in Hebron. The suspect was arrested near the scene of the crime soon afterward. The victim was identified as Ahmad Abu Murkiyeh, who according to Israeli media had lived in Israel for the past two years as an asylum seeker, as his life would be in danger if he returned to the West Bank.
WORLD
AFP

'Not afraid anymore': Clashes as Iran protests enter fourth week

Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and street clashes erupted across Iran Saturday, as protests over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week in defiance of a bloody crackdown. In Amini's hometown Saqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, schoolgirls were heard chanting "Woman, life, freedom" and seen marching down a street swinging headscarves over their heads, in videos the Hengaw rights group said were recorded on Saturday.
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Biden administration expands penalties for complying with Arab League boycott of Israel

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will enhance penalties for compliance with the decades-old Arab League boycott of Israel, at a moment when some longtime participants have opted out and others are doubling down. Matthew Axelrod, the assistant commerce secretary for export enforcement, told the American Jewish Committee on...
POTUS
Cleveland Jewish News

85-year-old American citizen freed from Iran after six years of detention

An 85-year-old Iranian-American who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016 arrived and was reunited with his family in Abu Dhabi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. Baquer Namazi, a former United Nations official and U.S. citizen, was wrongfully detained and held by the Iranian regime under accusations...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Hasidic Judaism#Guatemala#Jewish#Mexican Authorities#The Lev Tahor Hasidic#The Associated Press#Israeli
Cleveland Jewish News

PA security forces rescue Israeli family from Nablus, Jewish tourists from Hebron

Palestinian police extracted three Jewish tourists from Hebron on Wednesday, after their vehicle was stopped and surrounded by a mob, according to Israeli media reports. The tourists, whose identity has not yet been made public, entered the city by accident, according to Channel 12. On Tuesday, Palestinian security forces extracted...
ACCIDENTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Anglos, fragmented politically, seek representation in the Israeli system

When English-speakers immigrate to Israel, they become “Anglos.” The catch-all term refers mainly to olim, or immigrants, from North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa. It’s an economically strong group, but it’s politically fragmented, and thus weaker than other ethnographic groups, like Russians, ultra-Orthodox and even Ethiopians. Anglos have no party focusing on their interests.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu: Pressure from Israeli opposition forced Lapid to withdraw from maritime deal with Lebanon

Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu credited the Israeli opposition’s response to Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s backing of a U.S.-brokered maritime deal with Lebanon for Lapid’s sudden turn against the pending agreement. “[Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah threatened – and Lapid folded,” Netanyahu tweeted on Thursday. “Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

France blasts Tehran for airing spy ‘confession’

Following the release of a video on Thursday in which two French nationals appear to confess to espionage amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has blamed on foreign adversaries, Paris blasted Iran for its “dictatorial practices” and for holding two of its citizens prisoner. “I am Cécile Kohler,...
EUROPE
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish Democrat in striking distance of unseating Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado

(JTA) — A self-described “moderate, pragmatic Jew” is polling nearly even with one of Congress’s most extreme Republicans just weeks before the general election. A poll conducted last week suggests that Adam Frisch could unseat Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in November. Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Frisch received 45%, in the poll that has a 4.4% margin of error.
COLORADO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

In landmark ruling, Spanish top court says Israel boycotts are always discriminatory

(JTA) — Over the past several years, dozens of Spanish courts have rejected Israel boycotts by nonprofits, municipalities and other groups. Now, the country’s top court has ruled that the movement to boycott Israel represents “discrimination” that “infringes on basic rights.”. Separately, the Spanish parliament...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Sukkot is Made to Be Celebrated in Israel

Sukkot is one of the three biblical pilgrimage festivals of the Jewish people. As we spend time in our sukkot booths here in Israel, remembering our fragility and the temporary nature of our worldly existence, the sun filters through the gaps in the leafy roofs and a gentle breeze flaps the flimsy walls. We look forward to a week when, despite our security concerns and the general state of the world, most Jews in Israel will take seriously the words, “You shall rejoice in your festivals and be fully happy.”
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

You cannot stand with Iran’s women while seeking a deal with Tehran

The protests against the Islamist regime in Iran show that the real “war on women” is being waged by the mullahs in Tehran, not American conservatives, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. According to Tobin, the abuse of women by the theocratic government’s “morality police” is bringing attention to both the brutal nature of its rule as well as the fact that American efforts to appease and enrich Iran via a new and even weaker nuclear deal is helping to perpetuate these outrages. Tobin discusses these issues in the latest episode of “Top Story.”
PROTESTS
Cleveland Jewish News

Can US change course after Obama, Biden aided real war on Iran women?

Apparently, there are some mistakes from which the U.S. foreign-policy establishment thinks it can learn. In 2009, when Iranian protesters thronged the streets of Tehran to protest a rigged election for the president, the United States said and did virtually nothing. But faced with another surge in protests against the...
POTUS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli AG flip-flopped on how to OK maritime border deal

Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the proposed maritime border agreement with Lebanon could be approved by the security cabinet, but then changed her mind and said it would need to be voted on by the full cabinet and then brought before the Knesset. According to...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Netanyahu ‘feeling well’ following Yom Kippur hospitalization

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Thursday after spending the night under medical observation due to reported chest pains that began while he was attending Yom Kippur synagogue services. The former prime minister underwent a series of medical tests that came out normal, but was kept...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy