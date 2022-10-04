Read full article on original website
Thursday deadline passes for alleged Tops Market mass shooter to file paperwork
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lawyers for alleged Tops Market mass shooter Payton Gendron have not filed the necessary paperwork needed to pursue a psychiatric defense or extreme emotional disturbance, according to a New York State court spokesperson. The deadline was for that was Thursday, October 6. Gendron's defense team...
Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
Disputed plan to drop Erie County sales tax on heating fuels now includes natural gas
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we approach the winter heating season and projected higher costs for natural gas and other heating fuels, some Erie County lawmakers are pushing for the elimination of the county's sales tax on those fuel sources. 2 On Your Side originally reported on this proposal last...
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
wesb.com
Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC
Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
wnynewsnow.com
Urban Deer Management Group Reforms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are going back to the drawing board reforming a committee to discuss ways to manage the city’s urban deer population. Councilman Daversa, Russel, Faulkner, and Sheldon will be part of the newly formed group. Right now, it’s too late...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo leaders urge Gov. Hochul to sign 'Grieving Families Act' into law
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State lawmakers are urging Governor Hochul to give more help to people who lost family members in the Tops mass shooting and other acts of violence. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes is calling on the governor to sign the "Grieving Families Act." New York's wrongful...
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
wnynewsnow.com
Felon Allegedly Busted With Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local felon is facing weapons charges after police recovered a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 56-year-old Carlos Rivera Leon just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of West Second and Sprauge Streets.
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
buffalorising.com
NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.
NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
NYSP looking for help identifying suspect in Cattaraugus County
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (585) 344-6200.
Residence demolished after electrical fire in Chautauqua County
Investigators said the fire originated in the living room of the single-family residence and was caused by an electrical problem.
Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wesb.com
Salamanca Man Issued Felony Warrant
The Salamanca Police Department has issued a Violent Felony Arrest warrant for a Salamanca Man. 29-year-old Oswald E. Brown is charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault. Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to contact Salamanca Police.
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
wnynewsnow.com
Manufacturing Month Marked
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – October marks Manufacturing Month and those at the SUNY JCC Manufacturing Institute are celebrating the ever changing industry that is essential to our region. Students, faculty, manufacturing representatives, elected officials, and others associated with the industry gathered at the Manufacturing Technology Institute at...
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
