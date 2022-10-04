ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Chautauqua County cold case gets new details, facial sketch

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983. The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
wesb.com

Employee Vehicle Stolen from Olean JCC

Jamestown Community College officials and City of Olean Police are investigating the theft of an employee vehicle this morning from the campus. According to the Olean Times Herald, a suspect in the motor vehicle theft is in custody. Members of the Olean Police Department remained on campus to continue investigating.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Urban Deer Management Group Reforms

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are going back to the drawing board reforming a committee to discuss ways to manage the city’s urban deer population. Councilman Daversa, Russel, Faulkner, and Sheldon will be part of the newly formed group. Right now, it’s too late...
JAMESTOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River

This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#City Police#American#Jamestown Police#Jamestown City Council#Swat
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

NYS Safe Streets Coalition urges Governor Hochul to sign bill that would further empower municipalities.

NYS Safe Streets Coalition, of which GObike Buffalo is a part, is looking for answers as to why a bill – to significantly increase state funding when municipalities implement Complete Streets changes to their streets and roadways, making it easier for municipalities to do so – has not been signed into law. The bill was successfully passed by both houses, but has been sitting on the Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk since June, with nary a word from her office.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 4 Buffalo

Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Issued Felony Warrant

The Salamanca Police Department has issued a Violent Felony Arrest warrant for a Salamanca Man. 29-year-old Oswald E. Brown is charged with Aggravated Criminal Contempt, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Assault. Anyone with information on Brown’s location is asked to contact Salamanca Police.
SALAMANCA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Manufacturing Month Marked

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – October marks Manufacturing Month and those at the SUNY JCC Manufacturing Institute are celebrating the ever changing industry that is essential to our region. Students, faculty, manufacturing representatives, elected officials, and others associated with the industry gathered at the Manufacturing Technology Institute at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday evening. The Olean Police Department arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Oakes Jr. on charges of felony criminal contempt and assault from a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Oakes was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy