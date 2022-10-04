Read full article on original website
Mississippi State game day: No.25 Hogs and No.23 Dogs meet on Scott Field
Mississippi State means to finish a three-week home stand with a third-straight win and second SEC success, as the Bulldogs host Arkansas. Kickoff on Scott Field is 11:00am central for the SEC Network. These West Division foes have been headed in differing directions. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) followed a home...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment
Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
How to Watch and Listen: Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
No. 23 Mississippi State closes out a three-game homestand on Saturday when No. 25 Arkansas pays a visit for a morning kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs enter with a 4-1 record overall, 1-1 in the SEC, while the Razorbacks are 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. Arkansas...
'I freaking love it' SEC Network's Rodgers on game days at Mississippi State
One is a Rodgers who now talks the game; the other a Rogers who plays tomorrow. But what better evaluator of a rising SEC star quarterback Will than Jordan who ran an offense in this league himself?
Tebow: Will Rogers impresses with anticipation, accuracy, and courage
With SEC Nation on campus for Mississippi State’s Homecoming weekend contest with Arkansas, a pair of SEC quarterbacking legends in their own time paused to talk about the league’s passing and offense leader, Bulldog Will Rogers.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus man indicted for Noxubee murder
A Columbus man has been indicted for murder in Noxubee County. Christopher Wicks was indicted in the June 2021 murder of Kaliyah Brooks, 21, according to circuit court records. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Wicks and Brooks were in a relationship and got into a dispute that escalated. “It...
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling […]
wcbi.com
Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax. Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.
wtva.com
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
Commercial Dispatch
Police chief field narrows to eight
The field of hopefuls to be Columbus’ top cop has narrowed to eight, city officials said Tuesday. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning at City Hall in an executive session that lasted about 40 minutes. After the meeting, Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch the committee had whittled down the list from 37 applicants who met the minimum requirements.
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville. Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County cemetery vandalized, police search for suspects
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On October 1st, sheriff deputies responded to a call from The Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road in Starkville after it was vandalized. Investigators from the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Department said someone stole an urn from a columbarium and scattered the ashes on the property.
wtva.com
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Commercial Dispatch
Hwy 45 repaving to happen at night, last until Nov.
About eight miles of Highway 45 North are being repaved over the next several months, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $7.8 million project will mill and overlay about eight and a half miles, starting at the Highway 45/Highway 82 interchange — just south of Leigh Mall, where the T-37 display is — and running north to Columbus Air Force Base, said MDOT spokesman David Kenney.
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
wcbi.com
Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
kicks96news.com
Possession with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Assault, Bad Checks, and More in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800. TONY ANTHONY, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Police Officer Directing Traffic, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, No License Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600, $400, $300, $600, $800, $300, $300.
actionnews5.com
Miss. law enforcement investigating video of day care children being scared by adult in mask
MONROE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement in Mississippi is looking into a video of children at a day care being scared. The video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows an adult in a Halloween mask entering a room full of children, who respond by screaming and crying. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
