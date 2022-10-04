Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
altavistajournal.com
Area bands to perform in Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition
Altavista, Rustburg, William Campbell, Gretna, and Brookville are among the numerous bands scheduled to perform on Saturday (Oct. 8) at the Lynchburg Classic Marching Band Competition. E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools’ band boosters co-host the Classic. The event will take place at Lynchburg City Stadium, with the National...
southhillenterprise.com
MMS Cruises Past Russell, 30-0
The Mecklenburg County Middle School football team scored touchdowns on their first four possessions at home last Wednesday evening on the way to a 30-0 win over visiting Russell Middle School in Baskerville. The victory improved the Phoenix to 4-0 on the season. Mecklenburg received the opening kickoff and went...
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
She was given a 3% chance of survival. How a Virginia mother recovered from terrible burns
Just over a year after Charlottesville resident Charlie Xavier was left with burns on 85% of her body, the mother of two is back home, continuing the road to recovery.
wallstreetwindow.com
Defense Jobs Are Coming To Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
On Wednesday, Governor Youngkin came to Danville to the IALR for a major economic announcement, in what are two projects. I wrote an article about it with the details titled Today Is The Start Of Something Big For Danville As Economic Development Program With The US Navy Is Announced. Telly Tucker, the President of the IALR, also gave an interview that summarized the importance of this news. He points out that this is paving the way for defense plants to do business in the area in the next few years, probably starting at the end of 2024 or in 2025. This is going to have the type of impact on the area that Goodyear did when it opened up in the 1960’s and adds on to what the casino means for the area economy. You can watch this interview on River City TV below.
WDBJ7.com
Halifax County Fair returns for 112th year
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Fair is getting a little more magical for its 112th year. This year, there is a new hypnosis show called Agricadabra at 6 p.m. each night. They have also increased security from previous years by adding undercover officers. “In the old days,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools plan to add more SROs
The Danville Police Department plans to hire two additional school resource officers, with funding supplied with a grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The SROs will be deployed to the city’s schools, although Danville City Schools spokesperson Lani Davis did not indicate which schools would receive the...
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
cbs19news
Students walkout at Burley Middle School against Youngkin's 2022 transgender policies
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy on Virginia's transgender students has more local students up in arms and walking out of class. This time, a protest was held at Jackson P. Burley Middle School in Albemarle County. Students across the county and Charlottesville have...
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
6-year-old hit by car in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says a 6-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a car. Police say children were playing in the front yard of a house on Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. when a girl ran into the street and was struck by a […]
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
Police asking for help finding Richmond woman missing over 2 weeks
According to police, 51-year-old Sabrina Denise Bruce Simmons of the 1500 block of North 31st Street in Richmond was last seen by family on Saturday, Sept. 17. She is possibly driving a blue Ford Mustang with Virginia tags 82770H.
Police looking for Virginia game room armed robbery suspect
The suspect reportedly entered the business on Sept. 29, where he was photographed flashing a gun, and ended up making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
Comments / 0