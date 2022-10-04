CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CODX, AZRE and CNTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Analysts Point To DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Growth In The Future
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$2.35, or +6.35%, to $39.36. Volume reached 56,449 shares, with price reaching a high of $40.31 and a low of $39.7. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that DigitalOcean Completes Acquisition of Cloudways.
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Surpasses Analysts’ Expectations
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) stock fell 9.86% (As on October 6, 11:50:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both the topline and bottom line. Demand remained healthy due to a shift in businesses adopting workforce agility and a persistently tight labor market. The Company’s ability to execute against market opportunities drove broad-based topline growth across most client segments, including strategic global accounts and regional accounts, in the majority of the Company’s markets and solution areas. The Company’s billable hours increased by 10.5% and average bill rate increased by 1.6% (or 3.2% on a constant currency basis) over the prior year quarter. Year-over-year improvement in average bill rate is attributable to an ongoing focus on value-based pricing. Gross margin was 40.9%, up from 39.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 230 basis point improvement in pay/bill ratio driven by ongoing efforts to enhance pricing while offering competitive consultant wages. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in employee-related benefits, primarily vacation and self-insured medical costs.
Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/ Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split (Graphic: Business Wire)
