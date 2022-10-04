CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CODX, AZRE and CNTA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) stock fell 9.86% (As on October 6, 11:50:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses the analysts’ expectations for both the topline and bottom line. Demand remained healthy due to a shift in businesses adopting workforce agility and a persistently tight labor market. The Company’s ability to execute against market opportunities drove broad-based topline growth across most client segments, including strategic global accounts and regional accounts, in the majority of the Company’s markets and solution areas. The Company’s billable hours increased by 10.5% and average bill rate increased by 1.6% (or 3.2% on a constant currency basis) over the prior year quarter. Year-over-year improvement in average bill rate is attributable to an ongoing focus on value-based pricing. Gross margin was 40.9%, up from 39.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to a 230 basis point improvement in pay/bill ratio driven by ongoing efforts to enhance pricing while offering competitive consultant wages. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in employee-related benefits, primarily vacation and self-insured medical costs.

