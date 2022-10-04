Read full article on original website
Faculty and Staff Briefs: September 2022
Florida State University’s faculty and staff are central to its mission and the key to its countless accomplishments. Throughout the year, honors and recognitions are awarded to individual faculty and staff members across campus. Faculty and Staff Briefs are produced monthly to recognize accomplishments and provide a space where honors, awards, bylines, presentations, grants, service and any other notable items can be showcased.
FSU faculty available to comment on aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in its wake, and communities in Florida and elsewhere are working to rebuild in the aftermath. Florida State University faculty are available to speak to media covering post-storm recovery efforts. COMMUNITY RESILIENCE. Brad Schmidt, professor, Department of Psychology. Schmidt researches the nature, causes,...
Student Star: Susan Morales
“Creating spaces where all types of students feel welcome is a mark I hope to leave on FSU’s campus.”. With a passion for inclusion and helping her peers, Susan Morales chose to attend Florida State University to pursue undergraduate research and student leadership opportunities. During her freshman year, Morales...
Student Star: Kaela Braxton
“FSU is a place that encourages its students to do what they may have once thought was impossible and I encourage every student of color to take advantage of that.”. With a devotion to student leadership, criminology major Kaela Braxton challenges fellow students to pursue their passions, explore their professional interests and succeed in class and beyond.
