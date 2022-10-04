Read full article on original website
Related
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Dream's Face Reveal Was Huge For Ludwig, Too
Dream's long-anticipated face reveal video marked a major occasion not just for himself, but for fellow gaming and variety YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren as well. The beginning of October saw the ultra-popular YouTuber known for his distinct anonymous persona and "Minecraft" speedrunning videos finally revealing his true identity and appearance to the world. The content creator built up the anticipation by video calling several of his fellow streamers and creators and revealing his face to them a day earlier, with many posting stunned reactions to what they witnessed. When October 2 finally rolled around, the anticipation was through the roof for the full reveal, and the hype delivered. Dream's face reveal blew the internet away, amassing over 28 million views within the following 48 hours.
EA Confirmed What Fans Suspected About Need For Speed
EA has officially confirmed that there is a new "Need for Speed" game coming, although fans will have to wait to see it. While EA hasn't done more than set a trailer premiere for the new game for Oct. 6 at 8 AM PT, a ton of information about the new game has leaked, with some information coming directly from EA's own website. Shared on Twitter by Wario64, the title of the new game is "Need for Speed: Unbound" and the key art has a car doing a burnout, which is spewing yellow graffiti with anarchy symbols in it. The last "Need for Speed" was "Heat," which was released in late 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Need For Speed Unbound Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far
Once the standard for arcade racers everywhere, the "Need for Speed" series has been in a lull for the past several years. After striking pay dirt with acclaimed titles such as the "Underground" subseries and "Most Wanted" in the 2000s, the franchise failed to recapture the magic with subsequent entries. Even a 2010 reboot of its "Hot Pursuit" game, and another reboot of the lauded "Most Wanted" failed to rejuvenate the series. At this moment in time, many fans of the series don't seem to expect much. However, after a three-year hiatus following 2019's open world "Need for Speed Heat," the series gets another chance to regain its hold on the arcade racing genre with "Need for Speed: Unbound."
RIP Overwatch
After six years, Blizzard will shut down "Overwatch" for good by deactivating its servers tomorrow in preparation for its conversion to "Overwatch 2." Since it launched in 2016, "Overwatch" has earned rave reviews from critics and won over many fans with its colorful cast of characters and exciting combat. Alongside games like "Battleborn" and "Apex Legends," it helped define the modern hero shooter genre. Now, that experience has just about come to a close as Blizzard prepares to launch "Overwatch 2" on October 4.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Why Babylon's Fall Completely Bombed
Gamers will soon say RIP to "Babylon's Fall," as it has been announced that the game will be shutting down its servers on Jan. 18, 2023. A failure in the eyes of critics when it was released on March 3, 2022, "Babylon's Fall" was destroyed in the public square due to its litany of issues. These problems included virtually every component of the game, be it gameplay, graphics, or its grindy live-service model. Some even named it among the worst game they've ever played (via TomsGuide). And less than a year after its rough release, "Babylon's Fall" will cease to exist short of its one-year anniversary and be remembered as one of the worst flops of its time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Final Fantasy 14 Just Warned Players About Their Passwords
Over the past few years, Square Enix's "Final Fantasy 14" has exploded in popularity, partly thanks to the "Endwalker" expansion. As a result, MMO-population estimates that over 40 million gamers have played "Final Fantasy 14" at one point. However, according to a recent Square Enix blog post, millions of players' accounts may be at risk.
Overwatch 2: Sojourn's Origins Explained
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Mercy That You Need To Know
Ever since "Overwatch" first debuted in 2016, Mercy has been a key playable character. Her blend of high mobility and healing powers have made her a versatile support character for team versus team game modes. In the first "Overwatch," Mercy's weapons and abilities included the "Caducueus Staff," which heals allies over time and increase the damage they deal out, an automatic handgun called the "Caduceus Blaster," and the ability to fly across the map and revive fallen teammates. Simply put, if you had a Mercy on your team, you automatically became much harder to kill.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
This Fan Game Finally Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario
When Nintendo announced it was working with "Despicable Me" producer Illumination Studios to create a feature-length animated Mario film, few pegged Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt for the titular role. And the rest of the cast was just as unpredictable, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, among other Hollywood superstars stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom. Still, despite being alongside a slew of other comedians on the project, many raised concerns about Chris Pratt's ability to play the iconic Italian plumber everyone knows and loves.
Every Mode Coming To Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Event
For all the drawbacks of the games-as-a-service model, there are also several benefits that come from having developers constantly updating their games. For one thing, many online titles such as "Destiny" and "Overwatch" put out seasonal content for their players. These are typically targeted around holidays and grant gamers access to themed content that is only available for a limited time. "Apex Legends" is another game that has been known to provide these events for its players. Now, fresh off the launch of Season 14, EA has revealed the Halloween-themed event Fight or Flight is returning. This allows fans of the game to explore its spookier side with four weeks of rotating special game modes and sales. Two popular cosmetics are returning: the Voidwalker Wraith bundle and the Memoir Noir Pathfinder bundle. There will also be several new Halloween-themed skins for purchase in the game store.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
Dream's Face Reveal Is Blowing The Internet Away
The "Minecraft" YouTuber known as Dream is one of the most popular gaming content creators on the internet today. His channel has over 30 million subscribers and features videos of speed runs, challenges, Let's Plays and crossover content with other famous creators like MrBeast. Thanks to these bonafides and his dedicated DreamSMP "Minecraft" server, entirely possible that Dream is the most influential "Minecraft" player in the world, and yet fans have never seen his face – until now.
Small Details You Missed In The First Mario Movie Trailer
Nintendo and Illumination have shared the first trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and fans are reeling. The movie is being produced by Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions." This trailer is the first time the public has seen anything from the project, making it an anticipated event. The animated film has a star-studded cast, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and more. The casting of Pratt as the iconic Mario has led some fans to question if he is really the best pick for the role, but "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" producer Chris Meledandri made some bold claims prior to the trailer's release, saying that people wouldn't criticize the decision once they heard Pratt's performance.
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
Overwatch 2: The Best Tips For Playing As Kiriko
After establishing the hero shooter genre with "Overwatch," Blizzard Entertainment followed up the title with "Overwatch 2." Early reviews were mostly aligned when it came to the sequel's pros and cons, with praise showered upon its gameplay mechanics and criticism levied towards the publisher for perceived over-monetization. However, one aspect remains consistent between entries — there are some cool characters! And one of the coolest new additions to the "Overwatch" roster is Kiriko.
Overwatch 2: How To Quickly Level Up Your Battle Pass
After years of anticipation, "Overwatch 2" is finally out, and the original "Overwatch has come to an end. While some fans are sad to see the first game go, they can take solace in the fact that reviews for the sequel have been generally pretty positive. Critics are finding the updated gameplay and expanded story fun and engaging, and fans are already migrating to the new experience.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0