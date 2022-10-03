ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Fun Bozeman Events: First Week of October

October is here but the weather is still nice! Enjoy every minute by attending these fun Bozeman area events this week. Don't waste any time...winter will be here before you know it!. Wednesday, October 5th, 2022: RAVEN ROSHI (solo) LIVE at Lockhorn Cider House - (21 South Wallace, downtown Bozeman)...
Ladies, Help Me Find The Best Birthday Gift in Bozeman

This has always been a struggle for me, and I need all the help I can get. I love buying gifts for friends and family members, and I like choosing unique gifts. Bozeman has plenty of fantastic locally owned stores for clothes, shoes, and outdoor gear, but sometimes I struggle to find gift ideas for ladies.
New Opening Date Set For Old Gardiner Road in Yellowstone

Historic flooding earlier this year resulted in limited access to many areas of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone National Park has been working with the Federal Highway Administration throughout the summer to restore access from Gardiner, MT to Mammoth Hot Springs via Old Gardiner Road. According to a press release from...
October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman

Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?

Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today

Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

