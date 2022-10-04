There are plenty of interesting characters roaming around in "Cyberpunk 2077," but few come close to the level of gravitas exuded by the rockerboy turned corpo-terrorist Johnny Silverhand. Johnny, who was played by none other than movie star Keanu Reeves, is something of a legend in Night City. He was a veteran of the Second Central American War, the lead singer of the band Samurai, and he was well known for speaking out against the corruption in the NUSA government and the Megacorporations that pulled its strings. In the game, Johnny plays a sort of digital ghost, possessing the mind of the protagonist V and trying to nudge him toward seeking revenge on the Megacorp Arasaka.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO