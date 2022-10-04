Read full article on original website
Witcher fans are wary of three big games coming in just six years
Nobody's sure if CD Projekt can deliver on three Witcher games in such a short span
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Things Are Looking Grim For Disco Elysium 2
The unique genre-fusing RPG "Disco Elysium" was something of an surprise hit, especially when one considers that it was the first release from UK-based game development studio ZA/UM. Its non-traditional playstyle, gorgeous artstyle, and existentialist story made it a near-instant hit with the gaming community, and its success has even led to the development of a "Disco Elysium" TV series on Amazon Prime Video. After winning several awards, including Best Narrative, Best RPG, and Best Indie at the 2019 Game Awards, it's no wonder there are plans to make a sequel. Fans of "Disco Elysium" may he disheartened to learn, though, that core members of the team at ZA/UM were forced to leave the studio.
Why Horizon Forbidden West Fans Think New DLC Is On The Way
Sony's acclaimed PlayStation exclusive "Horizon Forbidden West" hasn't received any new downloadable content since it launched in February 2022, but that hasn't stopped eager fans of the game from growing ever-more convinced that DLC is on the way. Following the release of the game, all sorts of new "Horizon" projects have gone into production, be it Netflix's "Horizon Zero Dawn" TV series, the PSVR2 game "Horizon: Call of the Mountain," or the "Horizon Zero Dawn" remake rumors that have fans rolling their eyes. Given the extremely strong critical reception to "Horizon Forbidden West," tossing an expansion for that game into the list of upcoming projects would definitely make sense as well.
Turns Out Mortal Kombat's Boss Has Something Else Planned For 30th Anniversary
The "Mortal Kombat" series has evolved quite a bit since the first game in the franchise dropped back in 1992. What was once just an arcade staple has now grown to become a worldwide phenomenon. From console ports with improved graphics and new characters to fully realized 3D titles sporting cinematic campaigns, the NetherRealm Studios hit series has come a long way from its humble beginnings. Even more impressive is the fact that the series was able to do this while balancing both classic and contemporary to create an enduring legacy.
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition: What's Included?
Are ya ready, kids? Because Nickelodeon's classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" franchise is returning to the digital world. Fans tend to go wild when the iconic Nickelodeon character returns to video games, as was the case with THQ Nordic's anniversary in 2021. At some point in 2023, fans of the absorbent, yellow, and porous sea sponge will be treated to a new adventure with the upcoming "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake," a 3D platformer based on the animated series. In the game, players control SpongeBob as he and his friend Patrick Starr — who has been transformed into a balloon — journey through a series of dimensions known as Wishworlds.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Nintendo Confirms What Fans Suspected About Bayonetta's Voice
Eights years after the debut of its predecessor, "Bayonetta 3" looms on the horizon. Both Nintendo and PlatinumGames remained fairly tightlipped regarding the follow-up until 2022. News of its family-friendly mode raised some eyebrows, but series creator Hideki Kamiya shut down Nintendo censorship rumors. While fans were relieved to learn that Nintendo isn't interfering with the creative vision of the developers, the hint of bad news from Bayonetta's voice actor left them with different concerns about the sequel.
Dream's Face Reveal Was Huge For Ludwig, Too
Dream's long-anticipated face reveal video marked a major occasion not just for himself, but for fellow gaming and variety YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren as well. The beginning of October saw the ultra-popular YouTuber known for his distinct anonymous persona and "Minecraft" speedrunning videos finally revealing his true identity and appearance to the world. The content creator built up the anticipation by video calling several of his fellow streamers and creators and revealing his face to them a day earlier, with many posting stunned reactions to what they witnessed. When October 2 finally rolled around, the anticipation was through the roof for the full reveal, and the hype delivered. Dream's face reveal blew the internet away, amassing over 28 million views within the following 48 hours.
Call of Duty pre-order deal – get Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and Xbox at 15% off now
Pick up the latest Call of Duty across PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X / S at the lowest price going
The Ambitious Sonic Mobile Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
These days, it's essentially impossible to find a device that plays games and doesn't have at least a few "Sonic the Hedgehog" titles on it. Originally serving as Sega's exclusive mascot, the blue blur platform-jumped to the competition after Sega's biggest mistakes led to the company bidding farewell to the hardware business in 2001. Suddenly, Sonic was appearing everywhere, whether it was on Nintendo's consoles, Sony's PlayStation platform, Microsoft's Xbox lineup, PC, and yes, even mobile phones.
happygamer.com
The Rumors Of A Remaster In Horizon: Zero Dawn Have Enraged Fans Of The Dark Fantasy Beast-Slaying Game Bloodborne
Fans of Bloodborne are understandably upset that PlayStation and FromSoftware have kept them in the dark about the rumored impending Horizon Zero Dawn remaster. Fans of FromSoftware’s games have long wished that Bloodborne would get the same upscaled treatment and PC adaptation as the first few games in the developer’s Dark Souls series, which have remained incredibly popular despite the passage of time.
Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Johnny Silverhand's Clothes
There are plenty of interesting characters roaming around in "Cyberpunk 2077," but few come close to the level of gravitas exuded by the rockerboy turned corpo-terrorist Johnny Silverhand. Johnny, who was played by none other than movie star Keanu Reeves, is something of a legend in Night City. He was a veteran of the Second Central American War, the lead singer of the band Samurai, and he was well known for speaking out against the corruption in the NUSA government and the Megacorporations that pulled its strings. In the game, Johnny plays a sort of digital ghost, possessing the mind of the protagonist V and trying to nudge him toward seeking revenge on the Megacorp Arasaka.
Overwatch 2: Sojourn's Origins Explained
The "Overwatch" franchise might seem like it doesn't focus much on the story to the casual observer. Most players who drop into the game experience it without learning much about the events that led to the Overwatch organization's founding or the reason they fight. Many will simply get into a lobby, choose a character, and immediately drop into an arena where the bullets start flying.
Can You Play Overwatch 2 On Steam Deck?
"Overwatch 2" is finally out, and reviews all say the same thing: It's a worthy successor to the now-defunct original game. Despite the Battle Pass confirming fans' worst fears and the change that increased prices for skins, fans have found the title to be a fun hero shooter that offers enough innovation to keep things fresh while staying true to what fans loved about the original's gameplay.
Dream's Face Reveal Is Blowing The Internet Away
The "Minecraft" YouTuber known as Dream is one of the most popular gaming content creators on the internet today. His channel has over 30 million subscribers and features videos of speed runs, challenges, Let's Plays and crossover content with other famous creators like MrBeast. Thanks to these bonafides and his dedicated DreamSMP "Minecraft" server, entirely possible that Dream is the most influential "Minecraft" player in the world, and yet fans have never seen his face – until now.
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full sequel
CD Projekt revealed the game, codenamed Orion, during a strategic presentation today.
Fortnite: How To Get The Goat Simulator 3 Skin
"Fortnite" players have always had great skin options to choose from, with things like John Cena, Starfire from "Teen Titans," The Predator, and Lara Croft. The collaborations keep coming, and players are now able to play as Pilgor. In case the name doesn't ring a bell, Pilgor is the goat from "Goat Simulator 3," who will make an appearance as the "A Goat" skin in "Fortnite."
segmentnext.com
Cyberpunk 2077 Tips For Beginners
Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most awaited and delayed game by CD Projekt Red. The game takes players into a future of Cybernetic Enhancements and life in a bustling dense city riddled with crime. However, the robust yet vibrant setting of the game can be a bit confusing for new players jumping into the game, so here we have gathered some very useful tips for beginners in Cyberpunk 2077.
SVG
