Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Roadside Chat – Bucks are running amok, amok, amok. Watch for does, too
(Ames, Iowa) – Harvest season is upon us. With crops coming out of the fields, we’re starting to see more activity with deer running amok sometimes finding themselves on Iowa roads. In 2021, 7,699 vehicle crashes with animals were reported. Because so many deer/vehicle crashes result in only property damage to the vehicle, many are not reported. However, of those crashes five people were killed, 33 sustained serious injuries and another 151 had minor injuries.
kjan.com
Group of Iowa scientists urges Iowans to pick up the pace of tree planting
(Radio Iowa) – A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of water. “That will reduce flooding,” she says. “Their roots will also hold soil in place, keeping it from washing away.” Sander’s research focuses on urban ecosystems and she says the cooling effect of trees helps reduce electric costs. “We mustn’t forget also that trees provide wildlife habitat, clean air, they enhance the beauty of our cities and landscapes,” Sander says. “They provide many benefits beyond climate adaptation and mitigation.”
kjan.com
Iowans pledge 430,000 acres of land to monarch habitat
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with I-S-U’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
kjan.com
Governor Reynolds announces $14.1M in fifth round of Destination Iowa funding for quality of life and tourism
DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) have announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
(Radio Iowa) – Nearly two-thousand meatpacking plant and farm workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty and Washington will get 600-dollar pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities U-S-A. The organization is giving one-point-two million dollars in federal relief dollars to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern Iowa. Father Guillermo Trevino says he witnessed a miracle Tuesday on the feast day of Saint Francis when the funding was announced.
kjan.com
Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted
(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
kjan.com
Candidates for state treasurer debate
(Radio Iowa) – The Republican candidate for state treasurer says if elected, he’ll be an advocate for more state tax cuts. Republican Roby Smith of Davenport has served in the state senate for the past 12 years. “Most people don’t realize this, but at the Capitol, the treasurer’s office can actually go in and for each bill, they can register for or against the bill,” Smith said. “The largest tax cut in the history of Iowa in this year, 2022, the treasurer’s office didn’t register — didn’t register for that.”
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds appoints Col. Mark Muckey as Dep. Adj. Gen. of Iowa Air National Guard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey, as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey, a Sioux City native, was selected by Governor Reynolds for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service. On Thursday, Reynolds said “Like the Iowa National Guard itself, Colonel Muckey has proven ‘always ready’ to protect and serve. For almost forty years, he has served our nation with distinction all over the world, and his highly decorated military resume speaks to the courage and skill he brings to every deployment. I want to congratulate Colonel Muckey for his coming promotion to Brigadier General and thank him for once again answering the call.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjan.com
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today (Thursday), that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. For example, the IGNITE Pathways program in Woodbine will leverage Rural Innovation funding towards creation of an automotive maintenance and care training program to address the lack of local options in this field. The need was identified through the research and analysis by a local high school program that focuses on developing innovative solutions to real, rural problems. And, the City of Manning is receiving $10,000 for the Manning Betterment Foundation, from the Fiscal Year 23 Rural Child Care Market Study Grants.
kjan.com
Report: Iowa’s child poverty rate falls from 19% to 6% over the past 25 years
(Radio Iowa) – A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19-percent in 1993 to just six-percent by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last. “Because many of the additional economic supports that were offered during the pandemic has since expired, that is compounded by the significant rise in prices over the last year,” Joseph says. “We’re at risk of undoing the progress we’ve worked so hard over the last generation to achieve.”
kjan.com
Woman who accused Franken of unwanted kiss says she’s become a pawn of both parties
(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines woman who has accused U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken of kissing her without her permission has commented publicly for the first time. In April, Kimberley Strope-Boggus told a police officer she met with Franken in March, shortly after she’d been fired from the campaign, and the two discussed a new campaign role for her before the kiss. Strope-Boggus is quoted in a Politico story about Franken, saying “it happened” — a direct response to Franken’s statement that the kiss “never happened.”
Comments / 0