Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
AI-Powered CO2 Tracking Solution Enables Green Logistics
DispatchTrack introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carbon emissions tracking solution to help companies meet their supply chain sustainability goals. Available as a feature in the DispatchTrack routing console, CO2 tracking enables companies in any market worldwide to better understand their existing carbon output on a per-route, per-stop and per-vehicle basis, optimize routes to reduce CO2 output and gather data to illustrate the impact of their sustainability initiatives.
foodlogistics.com
Independent Truckers Can Earn Six-Figures Too
No one is more important to our nation’s supply chain than truck drivers. Yet, historically, there have been massive pay disparities in the salaries and benefits available to those who chose to drive for a carrier and those who chose to drive independently. While the average salary of a...
foodlogistics.com
Environmental Impact of Carbon Emissions Top Reason for Sustainable Trucking
Carriers reported awareness of the environmental impact of carbon emissions as the top reason for reducing carbon emissions, yet nearly 70% of survey respondents are planning to make a new truck purchase within the next 3 years, according to Convoy research. “According to our survey of carriers, a fleet’s purchase...
foodlogistics.com
How Railroad Strike Sheds Light on the Importance of Contingency Planning
The transportation, manufacturing, distribution and society in general dodged a big bullet recently when a massive rail strike in the United States was avoided. We are not out of the woods yet, there is more negotiating that needs to be done to get a long-term agreement in place to keep rail cars moving. But, for now, trains are running. This is just the latest example of the unsteadiness that has come to define today’s global supply chain.
Comments / 0