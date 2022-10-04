Allo Communications has announced plans to expand its service offerings to Sarpy County. Lincoln-based Allo said this week that it plans to offer internet service with speeds up to 10 gigabytes in Gretna, La Vista and Papillion by next year. The company said construction on the network is expected to begin in the next few months, and service should be available to the cities' nearly 45,000 residents by the middle of next year.

SARPY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO