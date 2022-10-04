Read full article on original website
Market to Market Relay marks 15th anniversary on Saturday
About 600 teams of runners will tackle a 78-mile course from Omaha to Lincoln during Saturday’s Market to Market Relay. The race, in its 15th year, will once again end with a post-event party near Pinnacle Bank Arena in the West Haymarket. This year’s relay starts at Aksarben Village...
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
Allo has plans to expand to Sarpy County
Allo Communications has announced plans to expand its service offerings to Sarpy County. Lincoln-based Allo said this week that it plans to offer internet service with speeds up to 10 gigabytes in Gretna, La Vista and Papillion by next year. The company said construction on the network is expected to begin in the next few months, and service should be available to the cities' nearly 45,000 residents by the middle of next year.
Nebraska state ed board selects deputy commissioner, shares details of search process
OMAHA — An educator with 38 years of experience will be taking over as the state's education commissioner following Matthew Blomstedt's official resignation in January. Deborah Frison, one of the state's two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education on Friday to serve in place of Blomstedt until the next commissioner is hired.
Nebraska State Fair is again looking for a new director
GRAND ISLAND — Bill Ogg is leaving his position as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, meaning the fair will soon have its third director in five years. Ogg, who was hired in May 2020, said he will assist in the transition to new leadership. News of Ogg's...
New Apartment Construction is Booming in Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
The U.S. faces a severe - and worsening - housing crunch. The country is short around 3.8 million housing units to meet demand, according to estimates from Up For Growth, a research organization focused on housing affordability and production. That's more than double the 1.7 million unit shortfall reported in 2012.
Med school fraternity has taken good care of Metz Mansion
When you think of a fraternity house, medical student Nathan Hogenmiller says, you don’t expect to walk into a Gold Coast mansion worthy of being listed as an Omaha landmark. Hand-carved walnut paneling fills the main hall and stairway of the Georgian Revival structure. A solarium contains a marble...
Ceremony to reveal historical marker at site of 1891 lynching in Omaha
A new historical marker commemorating a grim chapter in Omaha’s past — the 1891 lynching of George Smith — will be unveiled Friday on the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse. The ceremony will also memorialize George Smith, a Black man who was murdered by a white...
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'
CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company earlier this week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company CommonSpirit Health was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue" earlier this week. That...
Susie Buffett's Sherwood Foundation stepped in to rescue Omaha's first protected bike lane
OMAHA -- In September, Omaha’s first protected bikeway was rolling toward its final days. Then the Sherwood Foundation hit the brakes. A donation from the Susie Buffett-backed Sherwood Foundation reversed the course set a week before, when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the Harney Street bikeway wouldn’t continue beyond its 18-month pilot program.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators
StarTran announced a bus operator hiring event Oct. 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview — all in one place. The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3-7 p.m. in...
The stories of three Omaha police officers who were killed in the line of duty
He had been on the job barely three months in young Omaha. He was part of the new Omaha police force and it was a hot Sunday afternoon, June 24, 1866. So hot that the editors of the Omaha Daily Herald opined how they sighed for a pyramid of ice cream and fountains of ice-cold lemonade.
UNL students rally to protect abortion rights, secure better conditions for graduate employees
Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln led a walk-out Thursday morning, part of a nationwide “Day of Action” to pressure university administrators to protect reproductive and transgender rights on campus. The on-campus demonstrations were planned as states, including Nebraska, will likely consider legislation banning abortion after the U.S....
Pansing Brooks points to Republican, nonpartisan support
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks pledged Wednesday to be a congresswoman for all Nebraskans who live in the 1st District during a news conference where about two dozen registered Republicans and nonpartisans gathered to express their support for her candidacy. "I am a lifelong public school teacher and lifelong...
Nebraska wildfire grows to nearly 19,000 acres but is now 56% contained
The wildfire burning in and around the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey has grown, but fire crews have much of it under control. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team said in an update Wednesday morning that the Bovee fire, which started Sunday afternoon and spread rapidly, has grown to 18,932 acres, up from about 15,000 acres on Monday.
Sasse poised to take head job at Univ. of Florida
(The Center Square) – Ben Sasse is poised to take over the role of president at the University of Florida and likely resign as a U.S. senator representing Nebraska after a search committee recommended him as the “sole finalist” for the position. Sasse, who assumed office in...
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
Man who stabbed brother-in-law sentenced to probation
A Beatrice man who stabbed a family member last year was sentenced to probation in Gage County District Court. Michael E. Tamerius, 37, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where he was sentenced for two counts of third-degree assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. District Court Judge Rick...
