Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Giants bring back former anchor of their defense
Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Reveals What Happened on His ACL Injury
The Giants' longest tenured receiver vows to go out on his own terms.
Von Miller guarantees OBJ to Buffalo: ‘He’s coming to the Bills’
This is not a prediction... It’s a spoiler, according to Von Miller. After months of teasing the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Buffalo Bills, Miller is now guaranteeing that it will happen. Buffalo’s star pass rusher made the declaration in an appearance on The Richard Sherman podcast....
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear
Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN insiders update top QB prospects | Giants looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement?
The New York Giants have a big one to make when it comes to the future of the franchise. That’s because Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants declined their fifth-year option on...
Giants reunite with former All-Pro, report says
Welcome back, Landon Collins. The New York Post reports the Giants are re-signing their former defensive captain. Collins will re-sign to the practice squad, where he can be elevated twice on game days before he needs to be signed to the 53-man roster. Also reporting on Collins’ return is CBS...
Jets’ Duane Brown could have opted for season-ending surgery last month, now he might start Sunday vs. Dolphins
Jets’ left tackle Duane Brown could have opted for season-ending surgery last month, when he suffered a shoulder injury before the Jets’ season opener against the Ravens. But Brown, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal in training camp with a $9 million guarantee, had other ideas. “It...
Jets injury report: Zach Wilson limited, is it a big deal? Help coming for the O-line?
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is dealing with an ankle injury as the Jets get ready to face the Dolphins on Sunday in a huge matchup at MetLife Stadium. Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson would be a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but that his ankle injury is minor and he’s “fine.”
Jets injury report: Zach Wilson updates ankle | Key Dolphins weapon dealing with new issue
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t expecting his ankle injury to be an issue Sunday when he suits up against the Dolphins for his first game of the season at MetLife Stadium. Wilson was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday. He suffered the injury at...
Jets have top-performing rookie in latest rankings by NFL analyst
Some more positivity for the Jets. There is definitely a level of excitement surrounding the 2-2 New York Jets, who typically evoke a sense of gloom. The consistently disappointing team has showed a competitive side. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That may be partly in thanks to...
