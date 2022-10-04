At least one NFL general manager believes Kentucky's Will Levis is better prepared than any other quarterback to contribute as a rookie in 2023. According to Jeff Howe and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, an anonymous GM said the following about Levis: "Skill set-wise, Levis is the most pro-ready. I think we have to figure out, what does he really know? How much can he comprehend and manage the offense?"

