Best Available NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Impact 2022 Season

The vast majority of 2022's top free agents found new homes during the offseason, but there are still a handful of notable veterans left on the open market. While none of these players are superstars and many are past their prime, they should each still be able perform at a high level and plug a glaring hole for a contending franchise.
Tyreek Hill, Kyle Pitts, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

Tyreek Hill was a late addition to the NFL injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is dealing with a quad issue, but the Dolphins are still hopeful that he can play against the New York Jets in an AFC East battle at MetLife Stadium.
NFL Players, Teams Surpassing Expectations Early in the 2022 Season

As we enter Week 5 of the season, the volatility and unpredictability of the NFL are starting to show through. Every year fans and analysts spend the offseason coming up with predictions and expectations for teams and players throughout the league. For teams, it's based on a mix of offseason moves and previous success or failure. It isn't much different for players.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans Says Julio Jones Is Best Player in Falcons History

Julio Jones had a prolific run during his 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans believes the 33-year-old wide receiver is without peer in the franchise's history. "In my opinion, he's the best Falcon in history," Evans told reporters Friday. "I'm happy he's on...
ATLANTA, GA
Kyle Pitts Won't Play for Falcons vs. Buccaneers Because of Hamstring Injury

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts won't play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. ESPN's Michael Rothstein noted the Falcons ruled out their second-year tight end on Friday. It seemed unlikely Pitts would be given the green light to play after missing all...
ATLANTA, GA
Kentucky's Will Levis 'the Most Pro Ready' QB in 2023 NFL Draft Class, NFL GM Says

At least one NFL general manager believes Kentucky's Will Levis is better prepared than any other quarterback to contribute as a rookie in 2023. According to Jeff Howe and Dane Brugler of The Athletic, an anonymous GM said the following about Levis: "Skill set-wise, Levis is the most pro-ready. I think we have to figure out, what does he really know? How much can he comprehend and manage the offense?"
LEXINGTON, KY
LeSean McCoy, Robert Griffin III Trade Twitter Barbs; Deion Sanders Interjects

Former NFL players Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy engaged in a war of words on Twitter, and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tried to lend a hand in squashing the beef. It all started with McCoy taking umbrage to Griffin poking fun at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after his disappointing performance on Thursday Night Football. Griffin responded by bringing up statistics, pointing out that he outperformed the former running back numerous times.
Logan Thomas, Will Dissly, Top Waiver-Wire TEs to Target After Kyle Pitts' Injury

Fantasy managers who have been anticipating a Kyle Pitts breakout game will have to wait at least one more week. The Atlanta Falcons tight end will miss Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a hamstring injury. Like many players at the position, Pitts has been a fantasy...
Ranking NFL's Top Rookie WRs at Season's Quarter Mark

While the 2022 wave of rookie receivers adjusts to the NFL, three first-round selections have quickly emerged as the headliners. Four games into the 2022 season, Drake London, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are already key contributors. Each one is leading his respective team—the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets—in targets, along with receptions and yards in some cases.
Packers' Rasul Douglas Says Playing Game in London with Eagles 'F--king Sucked'

It's probably safe to say that Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas isn't excited to be playing in London against the New York Giants on Sunday. Douglas did so during his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it wasn't exactly a memorable experience.
GREEN BAY, WI
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seeing 'Several Outside Specialists' About Concussion

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't travel with the team for Sunday's Week 5 road game against the New York Jets. McDaniel added the third-year QB has been "seeing several outside specialists" during his recovery but...
