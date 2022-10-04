Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian: 'We Can't Harbor Our Past' Ahead of Red River Rivalry

Sarkisian talked about recent struggles against Oklahoma and how the team will be prepared come Saturday.

What makes college sports so beautifully unique are the rivalries forged through years of hatred and animosity. The Red River Rivalry , formerly dubbed the Red River Shootout, is one of the better illustrations of just how heated these rivalries can get.

As is the case in most rivalry games, any betting odds or lines entering the game can be thrown out the window. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is well aware of this, especially after Texas saw an 18-point lead slip away in what would be a 55-48 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in his first season.

“One thing we should all know, whether it was before me or even last year, this game can go in a lot of directions early and has a tendency to swing its way back in the other direction," Sarkisian said.

However, while fans will undoubtedly want this to be a revenge game of sorts for Texas, Sarkisian emphasized that this won't be the mindset the Longhorns approach the game with.

“We can’t harbor our past," Sarkisian said. We’ve got to learn from our past, then we’ve got to move forward and develop those necessary steps."

Whether the Longhorns can take that next step as a team and handle the Sooners is yet to be seen, but it's evident that Sarkisian will have his team ready to go mentally. However, if they can put it all together against Oklahoma, then the Golden Hat will finally make its way back to Austin.

