B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

In this mock trade done by Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns finally have a trade partner for Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer.

Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.

However, we still don't have an exact timetable on when to expect a trade, and while we have heard a few potential landing spots thrown out, a No. 1 favorite has yet to emerge.

However, in this mock trade done by Bleacher Report , we finally see Crowder traded, this time to a Eastern Conference team building what many believe to be a roster that can do deep:

B/R Mock Trade Sends Jae Crowder to Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jae Crowder and Torrey Craig

Phoenix Suns receive: Caris LeVert

"Jae Crowder is itching for a change of scenery after reaching a mutual agreement with the Suns to keep him away from training camp as they work on finding a deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Cavaliers, who already brokered one win-now blockbuster by adding Donovan Mitchell, should be blowing up Phoenix's phone line to cover the last hole in its starting lineup.

"Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that "a lot of people" are in the running for the starting small forward gig. You could try to positively frame that as a nod to the team's depth, but it's really a reflection of the fact that no obvious candidate exists among a group including Cedi Osman, Dean Wade, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro.

"Crowder could seize the spot with ease. His defensive toughness and experience (107 career playoff appearances) alone might seal the deal, and his offensive diet of mostly spot-up threes could play in an offense steered by Mitchell and Darius Garland. Add the relentless Torrey Craig to the mix, and this wing rotation looks much more ferocious on defense, as it should given the heavy offensive slant in the backcourt.

"Phoenix could go different directions with its return—Osman has been mentioned as a possible target—but LeVert's shot creation could make him a priority. The Suns didn't have enough self-sufficient scorers in their supporting cast last season, which left them without a counterpunch when the Dallas Mavericks sold out on stopping Devin Booker and Chris Paul in the Western Conference Semifinals."

Other teams reportedly interested in Crowder are the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

