In Style
Reese Witherspoon Paired a Risky Rainy Day Shoe With the Jeans Jennifer Aniston Also Loves
It’s been raining (nay, pouring) nonstop in New York City, but based on some of the celebrity looks we’ve seen in recent days, you wouldn’t even know that the streets are filled with puddles. Why? Because of the unexpected, not-so-rain-friendly footwear we’re spotting. Take Reese Witherspoon’s...
Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby
Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
In Style
Kourtney Kardashian Explained Why She's Not as Close With Sisters Kim and Khloé Anymore
Back in the day, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were (literally) taking on the world. The two shared a close bond while their middle sister, Kim, was on the outskirts. But if you've been keeping up, the tides have turned over the last several years, with a new alliance forming between Khloé and Kim. Now, Kourtney is addressing the distance between her and her sisters during a new interview.
In Style
The Inconspicuous Jeans Jennifer Garner Wears Are Now Available for an Unheard-of Price at Amazon
Jennifer Garner is a jean girly through and through. Yes, she wears leggings when she’s getting her daily steps in (celebs, they’re just like us!), but when she’s running errands, picking up her kids from school, or grabbing a chilled cup of joe on a hot L.A. day, she’s likely in down-to-earth jeans. And she’s likely also in a pair from Joe’s Jeans, an under-the-radar denim label that — while maybe not as recognizable to the average person — counts Garner, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more celebrities as fans.
In Style
Hailey Bieber’s Nostalgic Pants Made Her Foolproof Fall Outfit Anything but Basic
Whether you’re running late for work, rallying to make it to brunch after a night out, or simply feeling like you’re in a fashion rut, there comes a point every season where having a stylish go-to outfit formula in your back pocket becomes vital to your wardrobe’s health. Of course, no one knows the importance of this specific category better than celebrities — so it’s only natural that our newest fall fashion uniform comes from the queen of model-off-duty style herself, Hailey Bieber.
In Style
Kate Middleton's Sunny Yellow Midi Dress Is a Major Mood Booster
One vibrant look a day keeps the fall gloom away — at least according to Kate Middleton, who continued her parade of colorful outfits during a mid-week outing in Surrey. On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales was spotted visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital to meet some of the staff and learn more about how they work with pregnant women and new mothers. Bringing all the sartorial cheer, Kate sported a bright mustard-colored pleated dress for the occasion, which featured half-sleeves, a V-neckline, belted waist, and a mid-calf length. Simple navy heels, a matching navy clutch, and silver drop earrings completed Kate’s outfit, and she wore her hair in voluminous curls with a side part.
In Style
Kylie Jenner Matched Her Leather Two-Piece Skirt Set to a Pair of Leg Warmers
In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is very much here for the return of leg warmers — and she doesn’t want us to forget it. Just months after the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a sleek and sexy pair of the ‘80s staple for a summer night out, she made them work again for fall by matching the accessory to a two-piece look during a daytime autumnal outing.
In Style
Pamela Anderson Looks Straight Out of the '90s on the Cover of Her Memoir
Ahead of her Netflix documentary (surely to give fans what Hulu's Pam & Tommy didn't), Pamela Anderson is releasing a memoir, Love, Pamela, with HarperCollins and Dey Street Books, set to hit shelves on Jan. 31, 2023. People debuted the cover of her biography, which shows the '90s bombshell in her iconic beauty look, from her messy updo to her pencil-thin brows and smoky eye. The actress, model, activist, and mother told the publication that the book is set to be "just one girl's messy life," and is "a celebration of imperfections."
In Style
The Viral Makeup Brand Used by Sarah Jessica Parker and Bella Hadid Just Launched Its First Skincare Product
Merit Beauty is a universally loved brand. The curated range of minimalist cosmetics has editors’ stamp of approval, in addition to supermodels and celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mandy Moore. So far, the brand has only produced makeup products, albeit frequently formulated with skincare ingredients. But...
In Style
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
There are a number of reasons why you could be losing hair, whether it’s genetic, stress, or one of Covid’s bizarre side effects. But regardless of the cause, there is one universal thing those who experience it can all agree on: wanting it back. Thinning hair plagues many — according to one recent study, up to 50 percent of women can expect to experience it. But there are ways to mitigate the amount of hair left at the bottom of your shower after each wash, and one of our favorite solutions is currently on sale.
In Style
Bella Hadid's Impromptu Photoshoot With Emily Ratajkowski Included Itty Bitty Bras and the Lowest Rise Skirts
We already know Bella Hadid is a woman of many talents (supermodel! Actress! Style extraordinaire!), but now, she’s dipping her toes into a whole new venture: behind-the-scenes photography. On Wednesday, the model shared a series of photos detailing an inside look at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week presentation, and Bella’s friend and fellow model, Emily Ratajkowski, was more than happy to participate in the impromptu shoot.
In Style
Kate Middleton Felt "Big Pressure" When Naming Her Three Children
As you'd imagine, there's a lot of pressure that comes along with naming the future kings and queens of England. And Kate Middleton, aka the Princess of Wales, recently got candid about the process during a visit to the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday. "She was...
In Style
Megan Thee Stallion Debuted Fiery Red Hair at the 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 Summit
If Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and Billie Ellish’s former hair transformations are any indication, the past 365 days could easily be dubbed the year of the redhead. The latest celeb to try the trend on for size? None other than the CEO of hot girls herself, Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete), who debuted a head of fiery red locks to match her firecracker personality during a recent appearance in Detroit.
In Style
Gabrielle Union's Sexy Take on Menswear Includes a Baggy Blazer with Nothing Underneath
No longer is the power suit traditional, tailored, and well, boring. Instead, it's now sexy, skin-bearing, and more suitable for date night than an afternoon at the office. Just ask Gabrielle Union, who put a sultry spin on mens suiting while stepping out with her husband Dwyane Wade for a night out in New York City yesterday.
In Style
Katie Holmes Finally Dressed for the Weather With the New “It” Coat of the Season
As soon as we crossed the threshold into October, the shorts and tanks got tucked away for safekeeping until next summer, and we started breaking out the jackets, jeans, and sweaters. But it can be difficult to dress warmly enough for a crisp fall day, yet cool enough to beat any remaining heat from the autumnal sunshine — all while staying up to date on the latest fashion trends.
In Style
TBT: George Clooney Watched Stacy Keibler on 'Dancing with the Stars' Before They Dated
Who: Two-time Oscar-winning actor George Clooney, 61, and former WWE wrestler, dancer, and model Stacy Keibler, 42. How They Met: Five years before they dated, George and Stacy met at an Oscars party in 2006. And much to the WWE star’s surprise, the Oscar winner already knew who she was. “It’s so funny,” she previously told People. “George Clooney came up to me, and he was like, ‘You’re so great. You should win.’ And I said, ‘You watch Dancing with the Stars?’”
In Style
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Amazon’s second Prime Day is just days away (mark your calendar for October 11!), but as per usual, the retailer has dropped tons of great deals ahead of the big sale. Seriously, everything from affordable, fashion editor-loved fall shoes to the currently $14 joggers shoppers have deemed as “perfect” are discounted. And I wouldn’t be doing my duty as a shopping editor if I didn’t take advantage of these early deals and let you in on the best items to buy right now.
In Style
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
I’m really not a picky person. In fact, I’m very open to trying (most) foods; I love exploring new places, whether that’s a strenuous hiking trail or a new part of the city. You name it, I’m up for it. But I do start to get a bit difficult when I’m shopping. What can I say? My taste has evolved quite a bit as I’ve gotten older, and even more so since I started working in fashion. That butterflies-in-my-stomach feeling I used to get when I spotted something I really wanted doesn’t appear all too often anymore — unless I find a really special piece. Then, I feel all the flutters. And guess what? I feel all the flutters right now looking at the pieces that are included in Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
In Style
Hilary Swank Wants to Slow Down Fast News and Fast Fashion
Without missing a beat, Hilary Swank knows that people will see her new show, Alaska Daily, and presume it's just another "White Savior" storyline. She is, after all, playing a white journalist who finds herself embroiled in the cold case of a missing indigenous woman in Anchorage, Alaska, shortly after losing her job at a big city newspaper. The two-time Academy Award winner also knows that she has the opportunity to give viewers something very, very different — and it's exactly what she's doing. By bringing the stories of indigenous people to the forefront (in good company, she adds, with shows like Reservation Dogs and Rutherford Falls on the air), she knows that they can take the spotlight.
In Style
Expect to See Barbara Bui's Backless Suits All Over the Red Carpet — or on 'Emily in Paris'
While Paris Fashion Week was full of crowds clamoring to get into runway shows and shove their way through presentations, Barbara Bui decided to take a more thoughtful tack. She showcased her Spring 2023 collection through a short film instead, instructing people to view it prior to looking at the pieces up close.
