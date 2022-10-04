Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Current Publishing
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
Purdue community mourns student allegedly killed by roommate
Hundreds of Purdue University students attended a vigil last night for a student who was allegedly stabbed to death early yesterday morning by his roommate in their dorm room.
WLFI.com
City of Crawfordsville receive EPA grant to redevelop brownfield sites
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Communities in Crawfordsville could see redevelopment in the near future. The city received a $300,000 EPA grant fund to spruce up properties that are considered brownfield sites. Brownfield sites are properties where redevelopment is delayed due to the presence of hazardous contaminants or pollutants. The...
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight
Warning: This article contains graphic images of injured dogs. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile […]
'I'm very sorry' Purdue suspect addresses reporters before court appearance
The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm offered an apologize to his victim's family before his first appearance before a judge on Friday.
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
Current Publishing
Llama’s walk at Culvers
The Hamilton County Llama’s Group held its annual fundraising event Sept. 21 at Culvers in Fishers, just off Olio Road. The group is a nonprofit that gives kids the opportunity to show llamas in the county 4-H and other competitions in the area. Organization founder and leader of the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
A Gift Of Love For Christian Lindenmayer
Christian Lindenmayer of Frankfort suffered serious injuries in a train accident September 19 while crossing a Norfolk Southern train track in Frankfort. Christian’s recovery will be a long one further complicated by necessary amputation of the left leg below the knee and partial amputation of the right foot. Chrystal...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
WISH-TV
Popular over-the-counter supplement reduces suicide attempts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An over-the-counter supplement is linked to a decrease in suicide attempts, a new study suggests. Folic acid is a B vitamin abundant in vegetables like asparagus, Brussels sprouts and spinach. People can also buy it over the counter in the form of a pill. Women are encouraged to take folic acid if they are planning to get pregnant. But now, scientists say it could be used as a treatment to prevent suicide.
wfyi.org
Indianapolis health care giant must face federal lawsuit alleging Medicare fraud
Indianapolis-based health insurance giant Elevance Health, previously Anthem, Inc., will have to face a federal lawsuit alleging it pocketed at least tens of millions of dollars by submitting inaccurate claims to the U.S. Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. The original lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in...
Fox 59
Community minded Franklin cafe
INDIANAPOLIS — Main & Madison Market Cafe co-owners, Stephanie Northern and Ashley Schultz, stopped by to share some of their delicious treats with Jillian and Ryan. Main & Madison is located in Franklin, Indiana. They are community minded with a mission to strengthen communities and family. To learn more...
