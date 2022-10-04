Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
First Look: 2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV
Honda’s first all-electric vehicle, the Prologue, finally showed off its looks before sales begin in 2024. Until Thursday, only brief sketches showed what to expect from the electric SUV developed with General Motors. Now we have a look and details at its size and where it sits on the Honda lineup.
CARS・
MySanAntonio
Toyota Leads 3rd Quarter 2022 National Auto Sales
When the smoke cleared last Monday on the 3rd quarter of 2022 sales, it was a mixed bag compared to last year. Some automakers were up, like Cadillac, which was up 50% from Q3 of 2021. There were plenty of losers, however, like Maserati which was down 59%. The Detroit...
MySanAntonio
Harley boss sees LiveWire listing giving him a hiring edge
Ever since Tesla opened up a big lead in electric vehicles that sent its valuation into the stratosphere, auto executives have been doing serious soul-searching about how best to navigate the transition from combustion. One popular idea: split up their legacy and electric businesses, with the thesis being that a...
MySanAntonio
Ford Jacks Up F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Starting Price—Again
Ford’s first electric pickup is far from flaunting its under-$40,000 starting price. The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning starts at $51,974 (excluding a destination charge) as of this month on its base Pro model. When the Lightning pickup debuted last year it featured a $39,974 option for its commercial customer vehicle.
MySanAntonio
J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study
If you've bought a new vehicle over the past year, chances are you've stuck with the same brand. At least, according to the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. Researchers says the majority of new-vehicle owners this past year navigated the low vehicle inventory crunch by purchasing the same brand of vehicle which in turn, kept loyalty high in both premium and mass market segments. J.D. Power says the study has been expanded this year to include brand loyalty insights by segment categories:
CARS・
MySanAntonio
Is Car Leasing Dead?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Leasing a car was once a popular and flexible way to finance a new vehicle. But increases in car prices, low inventories and rising interest rates have forced the practice into a nosedive. “Lease offers are horrible, and consumers are not opting to...
MySanAntonio
First U.S. cobalt mining operation to begin after more than 30-year hiatus
Booming demand for batteries powering the world's shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after at least a 30-year hiatus. Australia-based Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits "at the top of the table" in terms of national security, said Crocker.
