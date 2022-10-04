Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel Maven
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Yardbarker
Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'
Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
Time to Schein: Do The Steelers Stand a Chance Against the Bills?
Adam Schein shares his expectations for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face off against the elite Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger Share Another Promising Statistic, Just 18 Years Apart
Week 4 for the Pittsburgh Steelers was a bit of a mixed-emotional bag. Although they gave up a 10-point lead in the final quarter to ultimately lose the game, rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett made his professional debut in the second half and did not disappoint. In what was determined as a needed “spark” on offense, Pickett rose to the challenge and tallied a pair of rushing touchdowns with 120 passing yards in the two quarters he played. However, there were three interceptions amongst those numbers; one of which leading to the New York Jets’ game-winning touchdown.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will square off in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Bills prediction and pick, laid out below. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-3...
Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals NFL is looking to add European division
Week 4 kicked off the NFL International Series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and the UK is set to
NFL・
Eric Wood named 'Legend of the Game' for Bills vs. Steelers
Eric Wood never went far. Wood was forced to retire after the 2017 NFL season due to a neck injury. Soon after, he ended up joining the Bills’ radio broadcast team. On Sunday, his relationship with the team is being taken to the next level. Wood was named the “Legend of the Game” for Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take 2: Bills must resist looking ahead and win, as they should, vs. Steelers
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium:. 1. In a game the Bills have no business losing, their only opponent is likely to be themselves. It will be tempting to put forth something...
Comments / 0