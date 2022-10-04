Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Maersk Orders Six Methanol-fueled Containerships
A.P. Moller - Maersk announced it has ordered six more large containerships that can sail on green methanol as the Danish shipping giant makes headway toward its goal to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire business by 2040. Ordered to replace existing tonnage in the Maersk fleet, the six vessels...
marinelink.com
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Holds Keel Laying Ceremony for Liquefied CO2 Carrier
Japan's Mitsubishi Shipbuilding held a keel laying ceremony on Friday to mark the start of construction for a demonstration test ship for transport of liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2). The LCO2 will be used in conjunction with initiatives by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for its carbon...
marinelink.com
Shippers Focus on LNG, Biofuels, Methanol to Meet Emissions Targets
Shipping and commodities firms will commission more ships partly powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) next year while ramping up trials for biofuel bunkering as they seek to cut emissions from ship operations, senior executives said this week. The shipping industry is seeking to reduce its reliance on oil as...
marinelink.com
Strategic Marine Delivers Fast Crew Boat to Malaysia's Blue Petra
Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a new 40-meter Fast Crew Boat (FCB) to Malaysia-based Blue Petra. Blue Petra is a subsidiary of Great Ocean, a licensed Petronas contractor and a supplier to the Malaysian oil and gas industry. Blue Petra focuses on providing FCBs to provide support offshore operations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinelink.com
Sweden's Trafikverket Orders Autonomous Electric Ferries
Holland Shipyards Group said it signed a contract with the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket Sweden) for the delivery of up to four autonomous all-electric ferries. The vessels, which will be built for the agency's ferries unit Trafikverket Färjerederiet, will sail according to autonomy level 2, and will be controlled from the remote control center based in Stockholm.
marinelink.com
TotalEnergies, BW LNG Partner with Nautilus Labs
TotalEnergies, signatory of the Sea Cargo Charter in 2020, identified the need for a better monitoring system that also allows to report and optimize GHG emissions for its LNG fleet. Reporting on emissions was a tedious, manual time-consuming process that was prone to error, and left little room for optimization. BW, the owner and operator of some LNG vessels chartered by the energy major, was at the same time focused on monitoring and improving the environmental performance of their vessels and was excited to work closely with TotalEnergies on their shared objectives.
marinelink.com
FPS Maas: Tip of the Spear in a Fleet of Zero-emission Inland Vessels
EST-Floattech is a part of the FPS Maas retrofit project from Future Proof Shipping and Holland Shipyards Group, both of which are working on sustainable projects, where HSG builds or retrofits the ships, and FPS, as the zero-emissions shipowner, offers sustainable marine transportation services. With the ‘FPS Maas’, FPS is...
marinelink.com
QatarEnergy to Be the Largest LNG Trader Over Next 5-10 years - Minister
QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday that his company will become the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next 5-10 years, a position that is currently held by Shell. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe in particular has become a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marinelink.com
Container Shipping Market: Plunging Rates and Blank Sailings
Peter Sand, the chief analyst of Xeneta discuss recent trends in the container shipping market, from plunging spot rates to blank sailings. The container shipping market has enjoyed a prolonged historic, and somewhat unexpected bull run, as COVID-induced consumer spending broadly switched from travel and entertainment to manufac-tured goods. But as COVID restrictions fade and inflation rages, the tides are changing, resulting in turmoil across many container shipping sectors.
marinelink.com
Multicat Made from Scaffold
A self-propelled pontoon made entirely from standard scaffold components and fitted with a crane has been used for a project on the river Thames to install ladders, chains, and wooden fendering. This project sees yet another evolution of the ScaffFloat system that launched in the UK just two years ago....
marinelink.com
AVIKUS' Autonomous Navigation nears Commercialization
AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, is nearly ready to bring to market its autonomous navigation solution for the pleasure boat market, and plans demonstrations later this month at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). There the company will introduce and showcase Neuboat, an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats featuring the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).
CARS・
marinelink.com
Steady Demand Propels Baltic Dry Index to Weekly Gains
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index fell on Friday pressured by a dip in the capesize segment, but posted a weekly rise powered by overall gains across all vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 31 points, or about...
marinelink.com
Canadian Coast Guard to Test Biodiesel, Build Hybrid-electric Vessel
The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) announced a pair of initiatives aimed at reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, including the start of a biodiesel testing project and the launch of the next phase in the construction of the Government of Canada’s first hybrid electric vessel. Earlier this month, following the...
marinelink.com
Crowley Wraps Salem Harbor Acreage Buy to Create Offshore Wind Port Terminal
Crowley has completed the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, the latest milestone toward the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal. The Salem Harbor Wind Terminal is a public-private partnership between Crowley and the City of Salem, with AVANGRID serving as the port’s anchor tenant through its Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects.
marinelink.com
Mitsui OSK Signs Charter With New Russian Operator of Sakhalin-2 LNG project
Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) said on Wednesday it had signed a long-term charter contract with the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project for LNG carrier Grand Mereya to continue its shipping service. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June taking charge of...
marinelink.com
US Imports Headed to Lowest Level Since Early 2021
Imports at the United States’ major container ports are expected to fall to their lowest level in nearly two years by the end of 2022 even though retail sales continue to grow, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.
marinelink.com
Ocean Group Acquires Verreault Shipyard
Ocean Group announced it has acquired the Verreault shipyard, located in the municipality of Les Méchins, in the Gaspé Peninsula, on Canada's east coast. Founded in 1956, Verreault Shipyard specializes in ship repair and conversion. With this transaction, Ocean Group adds capacity and grows its workforce by a...
marinelink.com
Ingram Barge Declares Force Majeure Due to Low Mississippi River
(Reuters - Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
marinelink.com
Rescue Boat Resolve Pioneer Upgraded
Salvage, emergency response and marine services company Resolve Marine announced that its vessel the Resolve Pioneer has completed its ABS special survey and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) certificate of inspection following a drydock at Vigor Industrial in Portland, Ore. The drydock involved various technical upgrades, hull steel renewal, painting, overhaul and cleaning of the vessel.
marinelink.com
US Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst
A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines burst on Sept. 26, draining...
Comments / 0