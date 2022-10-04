Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Kenneth Thorson
Kenneth Thorson, 88 of New London, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, at First Lutheran Church of Norway Lake. Interment with military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, at Johnson Funeral Home in New London and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Alan Carlson
Alan E. Carlson, 85, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, in his home at Shorewood Senior Campus in Rochester, MN. His memorial service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment in Mamrelund Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Deborah Petersen
Deborah "Deb" L. Petersen (Zinda), age 52, of Willmar, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Raymond. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Olive Anfinson
Olive Mae Anfinson, age 91, of Willmar, formerly of Benson, MN, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the CentraCare / Willmar Care Center & Therapy Suites in Willmar, MN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the Zniewski Funeral Home Chapel in Benson, MN. Interment will be in the Benson City Cemetery. Memorial are preferred to the Swift County-Benson Hospital Foundation. Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Renville County Communities "Coat Drive"
Looking for donations of new or gently used WARM coats to help families in our community stay warm this winter!. Drop-off locations listed on the above poster: several places in the towns of Olivia, Danube, Renville, Fairfax and Bird Island. For more information: 320-523-1842 or email; jeand@unitedcapmn.org.
willmarradio.com
Olson to turn Sibley State Park name change efforts statewide
(New London MN-) After The New London City Council Wednesday decided not to sign a letter supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park, former park naturalist Kelsey Olson says she will likely take her efforts statewide and to the Dakota community. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty. Olson says while the New London City Council rejection was somewhat of a setback, the group remains open to community discussion...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
willmarradio.com
Paranormal investigator to speak in Litchfield Thursday night
(Litchfield MN-) Author and paranormal investigator Adrian Lee will be in Litchfield Thursday night to talk about The Ghosts of the U.S.-Dakota War. Lee will be speaking at The Litchfield Opera House beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is 5 dollars. Lee is the founder of The International Paranormal Society and invites the public to experience the battlefield ghosts of native warriors and U.S. soldiers who fought in the war across southern Minnesota in August and September of 1862....
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Aging Wisely: Sons of Norway!
Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose,” will meet at Thursday, October 6 @ 1:30p at the Willmar Community Center. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. This month we will be hearing from the Sons of...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Cardinals win at home against Rocori
The Willmar Cardinals won at home Friday night against the Rocori Spartans with a final score of 33-28. This was another close game for the Cardinals that came down to the final minute to decide the outcome. Both teams scored on their opening drives to start the game. However, from there the defenses were able to keep their opponents out of the end zone for the remainder of the first half. The second half was a different story. The scoring went back and forth until Willmar's Cullen Gregory scored from five yards out with one minute left to go ahead for good.
Sartell Woman Killed in Crash South of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 south of St. Cloud. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. A car driven by 93-year-old James Towler of...
willmarradio.com
New London City Council delays vote on supporting Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) The New London City Council last night decided not to vote at this time on a resolution supporting changing the name of Sibley State Park. Former New London resident Jacob Kliedon of Willmar has started a petition drive to keep the name of the park unchanged, and says it was good they did not vote on supporting the change at this time, but says they may do so in the future so "we're not out of danger yet." Kliedon's petition on Change.org is up to 950 signatures, while Kelsey Olson's petition to change the name is at 450 this morning. Olson wants to change the name because she says Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, is guilty of genocide for trying to rid Minnesota of The Dakota after the 1862 U.S. Dakota War, and she'd also like to see the name of the park reflect it's natural beauty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Large search-and-rescue exercise Saturday at Sibley State Park
(Willmar MN-) More than 80 responders and volunteers will participate in a search and rescue training exercise at Sibley State Park on Saturday, October 8. Participating agencies include: Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Willmar Police Department, Willmar Area Community Emergency Response Team, Sheriff’s Reserve, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Sibley Park Staff, New London Ambulance, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team, Central Minnesota Communication Unit, and firefighters from Atwater, Kandiyohi, New London, Pennock and Willmar.
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Willmar City Auction begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar's annual auction takes place Wednesday at the city storage lot, 801 Industrial Drive, starting at 10 a.m....gates open at 9. Auctioneer Tim Johnson says dozens of cars, more than a 100 bikes and office furniture going up on the auction block... Your browser does...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls hospital seeks to end baby delivery services
(Granite Falls MN-) A public hearing for the relocation of labor and delivery services from Avera Granite Falls Health Center in Granite Falls to Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center in Marshall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 13th. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for the greater Granite Falls community to discuss the relocation of labor and delivery services from Granite Falls to Marshall, which will begin January 1st.
Southern Minnesota News
Glencoe man killed in crash with semi
A Glencoe man was killed in a crash with a semi Monday afternoon in McLeod County. Gary Lester Vogt, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 4:13 p.m. on Highway 212 just outside of Glencoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt semi tractor...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Comments / 0