ExxonMobil told to reinstate terminated employees
IRVING – The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ordered ExxonMobil Corp. to immediately reinstate two employees and pay them more than $800,000 in back wages, interest and compensatory damages. A federal whistleblower investigation found the company terminated them illegally after suspecting them of leaking information to the Wall Street Journal.
Musk deposition delayed in Twitter suit as buyout advances
Elon Musk and Twitter agreed to postpone the billionaire's long-awaited deposition in the company's lawsuit aimed at forcing him to go through with a $44 billion buyout, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk reversed course earlier this week and committed himself to consummating the $54.20-per-share offer for the...
Apple's €1.1 billion French antitrust fine slashed by 66%
Apple Inc. won a €728 million-euro ($715 million) reduction to the record €1.1 billion penalty it was hit with in 2020 for anti-competitive agreements with two favored distributors. The Paris court of appeals reduced Apple's total fine on Thursday to about €371.6 million, an official at France's antitrust...
BlackRock fund bets rich world is likely to face a water crisis
Inside the world's biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water. "Historically, we often thought of water as being a developing-country problem, but it goes much deeper than that," Omar Moufti, product strategist for thematic and sector exchange-traded funds at BlackRock Inc., said in an interview.
Venator, JetBlue fall; , Peloton, Marathon Oil rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. McCormick & Co., down 88 cents to $72.43. The spices and seasonings company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast. Venator Materials Plc., down 8 cents to 88 cents. The British chemicals company warned investors about...
First U.S. cobalt mining operation to begin after more than 30-year hiatus
Booming demand for batteries powering the world's shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after at least a 30-year hiatus. Australia-based Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits "at the top of the table" in terms of national security, said Crocker.
Business Highlights: OPEC+ output cut, 'Best Before' labels
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it. Musk had asked to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial, where the Tesla...
CVS, Levi Strauss fall; Credit Suisse, Ambac rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Ambac Financial Group Inc., up $2 to $14.80. The bond insurer is settling a mortgage-backed securities lawsuit with Bank of America for $1.84 billion. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., up $11.52 to $151.88. The owner...
Will Major Airlines Soon Ban Apple AirTags on Flights?
Back in August, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced that it had arrested 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca — an airline subcontractor at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport — for allegedly stealing suitcases, one of which is said to have contained more than $15,000 worth of jewelry. The teenage pilferer almost got away with it too, except that one of the suitcase owners had stashed an AirTag inside, ultimately leading the authorities right to his front doorstep.
Facebook is warning 1 million users about stolen usernames, passwords
Meta Platforms Inc. said it would notify roughly 1 million Facebook users that their account credentials may have been compromised due to security issues with apps downloaded from Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s software stores. The company announced Friday that it identified more than 400 malicious Android and iOS apps...
Twitter drifts away from Musk's offer as financing concerns loom
Twitter Inc. shares extend losses for a third session on Friday, widening the gap between Elon Musk's $54.20 per share offer as deal talks are said to be stuck over a debt financing contingency. Shares in the social media firm slipped as much as 1.6% as concerns surrounding the transaction's...
