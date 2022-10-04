Read full article on original website
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two principal economists painted very different pictures Thursday of what the global economy will look like in the coming years. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that the IMF is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by $4 trillion through 2026.
China says U.S. semiconductor export restrictions will backfire
China's foreign ministry issued a sharp rebuke of U.S. policy on Saturday, proclaiming new American rules limiting the export of semiconductors will backfire and not hold back China's development.
Rep. Pfluger: OPEC cuts highlight need for US oil
Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations announced Wednesday they will cut production 2 million barrels a day beginning in November. Rep. August Pfluger, the San Angelo Republican whose District 11 includes a chunk of the Permian Basin, said the move highlights the need to support domestic oil and natural gas producers.
Business Highlights: OPEC+ output cut, 'Best Before' labels
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move Wednesday could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.
BlackRock fund bets rich world is likely to face a water crisis
Inside the world's biggest asset manager, an investment strategy is being fine-tuned based on a bet that the rich world will increasingly face a lack of clean water. "Historically, we often thought of water as being a developing-country problem, but it goes much deeper than that," Omar Moufti, product strategist for thematic and sector exchange-traded funds at BlackRock Inc., said in an interview.
Climate systems 'breakdown' looms as coal investments soar
The coal industry has backtracked on pledges to phase out existing plants and halt new investments, putting the planet on a trajectory that could lead to a "breakdown of our climate systems," according to a study led by nonprofit Urgewald. As warnings from climate scientists "become more and more dire,"...
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers thousands convicted...
Canada may forgive billions in pipeline debt, economist says
The Canadian government's purchase of the Trans Mountain Corp. pipeline will end up sticking the country's taxpayers with a large debt that won't be repaid, an environmental law group warned. A 70% rise in the cost to expand the sole oil pipeline running from Alberta to the Pacific Coast increased...
After 187 years, the Cherokee Nation wants its seat in Congress
A few years ago, Kimberly Teehee had her family genealogy done, wanting to learn about her Native American roots "pre-removal." Using a memorial in North Carolina, with names of the Cherokee people who were forcibly moved west, her family discovered at least eight Teehee ancestors who were pushed out of Tennessee and Georgia before settling in Oklahoma. They were among the fortunate ones who survived the infamous Trail of Tears, in which the U.S. military forced five tribes out of their eastern lands, leading to thousands of deaths.
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office...
ExxonMobil ordered to reinstate fired whistleblowers who alleged fraud
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When ExxonMobil announced unexpectedly bullish targets for pumping oil out of Texas and New Mexico in the spring of 2019, the news sparked confusion for two scientists at the company. That confusion grew into alarm as the scientists began...
