Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic can breathe a bit easier. Suggs has a sprained left knee capsule and bone bruise, but his collision with Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith during the Magic-Mavericks preseason game Friday night did not lead to more serious injuries. The Magic announced the results of Suggs’ MRI on Saturday morning, saying his return to play “will depend on how he responds to treatment.” “He’s worked his tail off and he’s going to continue to work his tail off,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s what we can depend on for him.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO