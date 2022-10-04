ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Farm and Dairy

Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart

Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
PEEBLES, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio

From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Concert to honor area’s veterans

WILMINGTON — The annual veterans concert for all who served in the U.S. military will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. It is presented by the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties — and this is their ninth veterans concert.
WILMINGTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

County has a new Extension educator

Greenfield area native James Morris assumed the role as the educator covering agriculture and natural resources, and community development for the Highland County Ohio State University (OSU) Extension this month. “What that consists of is me working directly one-on-one and in group settings with the agricultural producers in the county...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Local GOP seeks applicants for judge post

The Clinton County Republican Party is accepting applications from anyone interested in seeking an appointment by the governor to Clinton County Municipal Court Judge. To receive an application, contact Terry Habermehl, Clinton County Republican Party Chair, via email at [email protected]. Completed applications must be mailed to Mr. Habermehl at...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Mattern faculty athletic rep at Wilmington College

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Dr. Jimmy Mattern, assistant professor of sport management and the area coordinator for sport sciences, is the new faculty athletic representative (FAR) at Wilmington College. Mattern’s main duty as FAR is to serve as a liaison between the athletics department and the faculty while also representing...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches

A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

