The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
lutheranmuseum.com
One of the Schmidt-Kassel Couples
Lena Amalia Kassel is today’s birthday girl. She was born in Perry County, but, like so many other young women from this rural area, found work and a husband in St. Louis, and spent the rest of her life in the big city. Lena was born on October 7, 1898, the daughter of Phillip and Magdalena (Hopfer) Kassel. The photo of Lena’s parents shown below was taken when they were quite old.
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
kfmo.com
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
stegenherald.com
Regional Film Company Completes Filming Thriller Here
Motion Dog Films, an established independent film company out of Farmington, has just concluded filming a supernatural thriller in Ste. Genevieve. Much of the film was shot at the historic Ste. Genevieve Academy, built in 1808. The film, titled “The Spring,” takes leading lady Mary Michelle back and forth between...
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Soccer Coach Sentenced in Fraud Scheme
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown high school soccer coach, Jamie McCoy of Jackson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for a health care fraud scheme. McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment. They say he contracted with marketing firms who placed ads on television and online that offered orthopedic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order medical equipment without evaluating, nor communicating, with the patient in some cases.
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
kfmo.com
Madison County Car and Diesel Wreck
(Madison County, MO) An Ironton woman, 61 year old Lori A. Willis, is recovering from moderate injuries after a traffic accident that took place Wednesday morning just before 8:15 in Madison County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say a diesel truck driven east on Highway 72, 7 miles west of Fredericktown, by 65 year old Edward J. Foley, of Graniteville, Illinois, was making a U turn in the middle of Highway 72. Willis, whose vision was obstructed by the sun, was also headed east. Her car crashed into the rear of Foley's truck. She was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Willis was wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place. Foley was not injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of suspects, victim in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police have released the names of three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Chicago man in Carbondale, Illinois. The deadly shooting happened Monday afternoon in the the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago and released the names of three men charged in the case.
kfmo.com
Law Enforcement Graduate Dies
(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
kfmo.com
J-Turns South Of Farmington
(St. Francois County, MO) Drivers have been dealing with the construction of new J Turns south of Farmington on Highway 67 for weeks. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says they hope to have the new J-turns opened sometime this week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for health care fraud
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A business owner from Jackson, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for health care fraud and ordered to repay $7.5 million, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the eastern district of Missouri. Jamie McCoy pleaded guilty in November...
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
republicmonitor.com
Police Reports-October 6, 2022
The Perryville Police Department has released its latest report of incidents and arrests:. Officers responded to the Perryville Police Department on September 19 in reference to a reported stealing incident. Officers responded to 1 W. St. Joseph St. on September 21 in reference to an individual finding a bicycle. Officers...
