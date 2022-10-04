Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Hurricane Ian shelter cats arrive in Capital Region
Glenville, N.Y. (News10)-An area animal shelter is making room for pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. News10’s Anya Tucker shares how the cats and kittens were among 100 airlifted pets making their way to shelters in the Northeast and beyond. Joe Lisella, Executive Director for the Animal Protective Foundation introduced Anya to the new […]
One Upstate Challenger May Dethrone NY’s Haunted Attraction King
For decades, Headless Horseman in Ulster Park has been considered the very best haunted attraction in New York state. To celebrate their 30th anniversary, their new attraction for 2022, The Horseman’s Night of the Shadows, has made numerous top lists of haunted attractions in both New York and the US.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
2 teens missing from Brooklyn treatment facility last seen in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing from a residential treatment facility in Brooklyn on Thursday, officials said. They were last seen in Troy “and are believed to be staying in the area,” according to the Child Center of New York. Jackeline Caraballo, 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, 14, […]
Albany County DA claims New York lawmakers have “forsaken the Black community”
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares calls the recent spike in gun violence “unacceptable”, claiming the blame rests solely with Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers at the Capitol. “The police are doing their work, because they’re apprehending these individuals. They are removing that gun from that individual’s possession, but with these […]
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Town of Bennington gets new striper to paint roads
In the past, the Town of Bennington was limited to only striping short distances. That was until 2021, when Matt Hathaway pitched the idea of the town getting its own striper to DPW Director RJ Joly, who agreed and put it in the budget.
WKTV
Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade. Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1...
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
WRGB
Albany DA issues statement on 'black lives' in push to get Hochul 's attention on crime
New York State (WRGB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Office issuing a response Tuesday after we asked about criticism she's facing from a fellow Democrat, the Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Soares issued a video statement Tuesday that he recorded from his office and sent to the...
Glens Falls OKs the new draft of its DRI plan
On Tuesday night, the Glens Falls City Planning Board gave the OK to the most recent draft of a vision for South Street fueled by Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funding. The board gave approval for Bonacio Construct and Spring City Development Group to get started on not just the long-sought-after new pavilion for the Glens Falls Farmer's Market, but also for a 68-unit housing complex added to the project over the summer.
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Halloween Daytrip from Albany! Want to Dine with Wizards and Villains?
With gas prices as high as they are if you are going to take a daytrip, from the Capital Region, the destination had better be worth it. You might take a ride to see the explosion of colors the leaves give us. Maybe a great meal would make the ride worth it or anything Halloween related?
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Block 75 student housing leaves residents without running water for days
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Monday, residents at the Block 75 student housing complex on Washington Avenue have been without running water, and by day four on Thursday, tensions are running high. “No solution, no compensation, no apology, and it just keeps on happening over and over again,” says one anonymous student, nicknamed “L”. The […]
Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant
New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned. Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner. New York...
Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award
Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
East Greenbush PD looking for Hannaford theft suspect
East Greenbush PD is looking to figure out the identity of the subject in the picture above. The subject was allegedly involved in a larceny investigation at Hannaford on 598 Columbia Turnpike.
